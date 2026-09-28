Brandon McNulty wins world championship road race solo

Brandon McNulty Slams the Door on Elite Field With Stunning Solo World Championship Victory

Brandon McNulty delivered a tactical masterclass at the elite men’s world championship road race, launching a decisive solo attack 32km from the finish to fend off heavy favorites including Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert, and Tom Pidcock. Executing a flawless plan, the USA team neutralized the competition while McNulty secured a historic victory.

Tactical Execution and the Undone Favorites

The pre-race narrative centered entirely on European heavyweights, but the tape tells a different story of a meticulously orchestrated performance by the American squad. Wout van Aert admitted his legs hurt early on, forcing him into aggressive moves with 87km remaining to get ahead of the race. Yet, Matteo Jorgenson anchored a relentless team effort that kept the Belgian stars under constant pressure.

Mathieu van der Poel split the lead group with a massive acceleration with 74km to go, shedding Van Aert and neutralizing early momentum. Once McNulty launched his winning acceleration with 32km remaining, the chase group fractured under the weight of hesitation. Remco Evenepoel, dealing with illness, lacked his usual explosive response. Though Evenepoel launched a late solo move with just over a lap to go, McNulty was already too far up the road, and Evenepoel was quickly reeled in.

Rider Nation Key Move / Timing Final Outcome Brandon McNulty USA Solo attack 32km from finish Gold Medal Wout van Aert Belgium Early attack 87km out; elite chase group Crawled to finish Remco Evenepoel Belgium Late solo move with 1 lap remaining Dropped / Off-pace finish Paul Seixas France Drove early pace; cracked at 4km 15th Place

The French Gamble and Paul Seixas’ Hard Lesson

France’s ambitious race strategy ultimately backfired on young standout Paul Seixas. Turning just 20, Seixas looked ominously strong through the middle phases of the grueling course. However, the French national team’s decision to drive the pace with over 100km remaining burned vital reserves across the squad.

Racing the longest event of his professional career, Seixas lacked late-race support when McNulty’s winning move snapped the elastic. Grabbing his thigh as his muscles locked up, Seixas cracked with roughly 4km to go, finishing 15th. He shouldered the blame candidly after the finish, noting that severe cramping at this level is a rookie mistake tied to hydration and race management.

Closing Thoughts on a Shift in Global Cycling Dynamics

While riders like Tom Pidcock fought valiantly in the closing laps, attacking repeatedly to break the chase group, the damage was already done.

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