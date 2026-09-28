Magdalena Andersson and Nooshi Dadgostar to Meet Over Speaker Election

As Sweden approaches a critical juncture in its post-election parliamentary proceedings, Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson and Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar are set to meet on Sunday, bekräftar en partikälla för TT. The high-stakes discussion comes just one day before the Riksdag votes on parliamentary speakers and as Andersson prepares to deliver a progress report regarding her exploratory mandate to form a new government.

Here is why that matters for the broader political landscape: the four red-green parties secured a parliamentary majority in the recent election, yet they face immediate hurdles in unifying behind a speaker candidate to replace the incumbent Moderate Party incumbent, Andreas Norlén. The Left Party indicated ahead of the weekend that it might support Norlén’s re-election if the Moderates formally nominate him.

But there is a sharp political divide on the matter. The Social Democrats firmly reject giving Norlén renewed trust, maintaining that the largest party in the Riksdag holds the rightful priority to the post. Meanwhile, the Moderate Party is convening its own parliamentary group on Sunday to coordinate its next moves.

Key Parliamentary Stakeholders and Developments Ahead of the Riksdag Vote Actor / Party Key Leader Stance / Position Social Democrats (S) Magdalena Andersson Seeking government mandate; opposes re-electing Andreas Norlén as speaker. Left Party (V) Nooshi Dadgostar Meeting with Andersson on Sunday; considering supporting Norlén if nominated by Moderates. Moderate Party (M) Andreas Norlén (Incumbent Speaker) Holding parliamentary group meetings on Sunday amid deliberations over speaker nominations.

The unfolding negotiations highlight the complex mechanics of coalition-building in the Swedish legislature.