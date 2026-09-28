Kangaroo Mother Care Trial Tests Skin-to-Skin Benefits for Normal Birthweight Newborns

Kangaroo Mother Care—prolonged skin-to-skin contact combined with exclusive breastfeeding—is well established for preterm and low-birthweight infants, lowering mortality. Now, a clinical trial protocol in Uttar Pradesh, India, is investigating whether extending this practice to healthy newborns weighing at least 2,500 grams during their first 72 hours of life improves early growth and breastfeeding outcomes.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Skin-to-Skin Contact (SSC): A practice where a bare-chested newborn is placed directly on the mother’s bare chest, which helps regulate the baby’s temperature, breathing, and heart rate after birth.

A practice where a bare-chested newborn is placed directly on the mother’s bare chest, which helps regulate the baby’s temperature, breathing, and heart rate after birth. Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC): An intervention involving prolonged SSC—typically at least eight hours daily—paired with exclusive breastfeeding and supportive positioning.

An intervention involving prolonged SSC—typically at least eight hours daily—paired with exclusive breastfeeding and supportive positioning. Normal Birthweight (NBW): Defined in this trial as a newborn weight of 2,500 grams (about 5.5 pounds) or more at birth following an uncomplicated delivery.

Evaluating Prolonged Skin-to-Skin Contact in Full-Term Infants

While rapid cardiorespiratory adaptation occurs within the first few hours after birth, metabolic and thermoregulatory stabilization continues over the subsequent 24 to 72 hours. Uninterrupted skin-to-skin contact during the first hour of life is widely recommended to support this transitional phase and initiate breastfeeding. However, whether extending this practice beyond the initial hour yields measurable advantages for healthy term infants remains an open clinical question.

A recent paper published in the British Medical Journal Open outlines a randomized controlled trial designed to test the effects of prolonged KMC in infants born at normal birthweight. Conducted across three public health facilities in and around Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the study protocol aims to enroll 516 healthy singleton newborns and their mothers following uncomplicated vaginal deliveries.

Trial Design and Intervention Parameters

The study utilizes a multicenter, pragmatic, individually randomized, controlled, open-label superiority design. Mother-infant dyads are randomized in a 1:1 ratio. Both arms receive a standard minimum package of essential newborn care, which encompasses immediate breastfeeding initiation via first-hour SSC, routine clinical care, vaccinations, and basic maternal counseling on thermal regulation, hygiene, and danger sign recognition.

In the intervention arm, mother-infant pairs receive specialized KMC counseling from a trained support team. Mothers practice prolonged SSC for a minimum of eight hours daily throughout the first 72 hours of life, paired with exclusive breastfeeding. Both mother and baby remain bare-chested, with the infant wearing a cap and socks while a blanket covers the baby’s back and the mother’s chest. Mothers may utilize a semi-reclined posture or ambulatory KMC binders, with family members providing occasional support to extend daily duration.

Summary of the Uttar Pradesh KMC Trial Protocol for Normal Birthweight Newborns Trial Parameter Intervention Group Details Control Group Details Target Population Healthy singleton newborns weighing ≥ 2,500 g Healthy singleton newborns weighing ≥ 2,500 g Sample Size 258 mother-infant dyads (approximate) 258 mother-infant dyads (approximate) Daily Skin-to-Skin Contact At least 8 hours daily for the first 72 hours Standard first-hour SSC only Feeding Protocol Exclusive breastfeeding in the KMC position Standard feeding and lactation support Setting Three public health facilities in Uttar Pradesh, India Three public health facilities in Uttar Pradesh, India

Metabolic Stabilization and Feeding Mechanisms

In preterm and low-birthweight populations, KMC has demonstrated a 32% improvement in survival rates alongside enhanced thermoregulation, metabolic stability, and maternal mental health. Investigators hypothesize that these physiological benefits may translate to healthy, normal birthweight newborns by preventing neonatal hypothermia at discharge and assisting in the management of hyperbilirubinemia.

Furthermore, positioning the infant vertically against the mother’s chest utilizes the newborn’s primitive reflexes. Infants are more likely to self-latch without physical interference, facilitating effective attachment and potentially increasing milk intake during the critical postnatal window.

Looking Ahead at Postnatal Care Standards

As the trial progresses through its 72-hour intervention window and subsequent 28-day follow-up periods, results will provide rigorous data on whether structured, prolonged KMC should be integrated into routine postnatal guidelines for infants born at normal birthweight. By assessing early weight changes and breastfeeding success, investigators seek to expand the clinical utility of a well-established neonatal intervention.

Kangaroo mother care for preterm and underweight babies

References

British Medical Journal Open. Protocol for a randomized controlled trial on Kangaroo Mother Care during the first 72 hours in normal birthweight newborns.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician or healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition or newborn care.