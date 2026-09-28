How to Watch the 2026 MTV VMAs: Date, Time, and Streaming Options

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards air live on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcasting across MTV and CBS with Snoop Dogg hosting. Fans can stream the event live using live TV services like DirecTV, Philo, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV, or through Paramount+ Premium.

Essential VMAs Streaming Takeaways Broadcast Details: The ceremony broadcasts simultaneously on MTV and CBS, making it accessible via traditional cable packages and live TV streaming bundles.

The ceremony broadcasts simultaneously on MTV and CBS, making it accessible via traditional cable packages and live TV streaming bundles. Free Trial Options: Services like DirecTV (five-day trial), Philo (seven-day trial), and Fubo (one-day trial) let viewers tune in without an upfront financial commitment.

Services like DirecTV (five-day trial), Philo (seven-day trial), and Fubo (one-day trial) let viewers tune in without an upfront financial commitment. Streaming Platform: Paramount+ Premium carries the event live, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can access the show on-demand the following day.

How to Catch the 2026 VMAs Live on Broadcast and Streaming Networks

Music’s loudest night is officially upon us as the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards take over television screens and digital devices. For cord-cutters and traditional television viewers alike, catching the ceremony live requires knowing which networks and streaming bundles carry the dual broadcast on CBS and MTV.

The key takeaway is that you don’t necessarily need a legacy cable subscription to watch the evening unfold. Major live TV streaming services feature both required networks, and several offer introductory trial periods that cover the broadcast window.

Breaking Down Live TV Streaming Bundles and Free Trials

Solving the puzzle of live television alternatives can feel complex, but the math is straightforward for VMA viewers. DirecTV offers its signature packages starting at $19.99 per month, paired with a five-day free trial that grants instant access to both CBS and MTV. For budget-conscious households, Philo delivers MTV within its 70-plus channel lineup for $25 per month, backed by a seven-day free trial.

Fubo includes both networks in its channel directory, pricing its first month at $54.99 before moving to $64.99 monthly, complete with a one-day free trial. Meanwhile, Hulu + Live TV bundles CBS and MTV alongside Disney+ and ESPN+ starting at $89.99 per month, offering a three-day trial for new subscribers looking to catch the show live.

Direct Access Through Paramount Plus

For viewers focusing specifically on Paramount ecosystem options, the platform provides direct routes to the ceremony. The 2026 VMAs stream live for subscribers on the Paramount+ Premium tier. Those using the Paramount+ Essential plan can watch the awards show on demand the following day.

DirecTV subscribers holding Entertainment, Choice, or Ultimate packages can claim three complimentary months of Paramount+ Premium. Meanwhile, DirecTV’s top-tier Premier package integrates Paramount+ Premium indefinitely as a standard fixture of its channel lineup.

Streaming Provider Starting Price Free Trial Network Access DirecTV $19.99 / mo 5 Days MTV & CBS Philo $25.00 / mo 7 Days MTV Fubo $54.99 (First Month) 1 Day MTV & CBS Hulu + Live TV $89.99 / mo 3 Days MTV & CBS

Star-Studded Lineup Led by Snoop Dogg and Madonna

Beyond the logistics of tuning in, this year’s roster promises plenty of watercooler moments. Snoop Dogg steps up to host the 2026 ceremony, marking his first time leading the VMAs after earning 13 nominations and three wins throughout his career. Opening the broadcast is pop royalty Madonna, who also paces the evening’s nominations with 11 nods.

VMAs LIVE: 2026 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet | Snoop Dogg | Taylor Swift | Madonna | Lisa |N18G

Taylor Swift trails closely behind with nine nominations and is expected to attend to accept the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. That milestone victory would bring Swift’s career VMA total to 31 wins, tying her with Beyoncé and establishing a new benchmark in the show’s history.

The night features powerhouse performances from Lisa, Shaboozey, Raye, Sienna Spiro, GENER8ION, Gunna, and Yung Lean. Tribute stages will honor music legends, with Kacey Musgraves leading a special dedication to Dolly Parton, while Raye, Sombr, and Teddy Swims pay homage to George Michael. A diverse slate of presenters—including Teyana Taylor, Charli xcx, Troye Sivan, and Jeff Probst—rounds out the production.