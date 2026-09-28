Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Awards: Induction Weekend Honors Legendary Fighters

The 10th Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend brought elite fighters, promoters, and boxing legends to the Sound Waves Theater inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Headlined by icons Miguel Cotto, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, and Zab Judah, the milestone anniversary event celebrated historic careers across multiple weight classes.

Celebrating the Titans: Cotto, Mancini, and Judah

The milestone 10th-annual gathering at Atlantic City’s Sound Waves Theater pulled in massive crowds to honor boxing’s elite. While the weekend featured a packed roster of inductees, three legendary headliners commanded the spotlight: Miguel Cotto, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, and Zab Judah.

Cotto carved out an exceptional legacy as the first Puerto Rican boxer to secure championship titles across four distinct weight classes. His resume features a stellar 41-6 record peppered with 33 knockouts, capturing gold at junior welterweight, welterweight, junior middleweight, and middleweight between 2004 and 2017.

Joining him was Mancini, whose aggressive style earned him the World Boxing Association lightweight title from 1982 to 1984. Retiring with a 29-5 mark and 23 KOs, Mancini transitioned smoothly into acting, appearing in projects like the 2017 thriller Bad Frank.

Judah wrapped up his career in 2019, boasting a 44-10 record with 30 knockouts and two No Contests. Known for lightning-fast hand speed and undeniable Brooklyn swagger, Judah captured titles at junior welterweight and welterweight across a career spanning multiple decades.

Honoring the Cornerstones and Special Contributors

Beyond the headlining champions, the fighter category recognized exceptional contributors to the squared circle. Inductees included Orlando Canizales, Charles Williams, Harold “The Shadow” Knight, Mike Tinley, and Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, the renowned daughter of Joe Frazier.

Knight and Tinley carried immense local significance for New Jersey fight fans. Both previously earned spots in the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame. Tinley, a Camden native who also claimed an ESPN middleweight title, reflected on his roots during the weekend.

“I was born and raised in Camden, New Jersey, so I’m a New Jerseyan,” Tinley passionately spoke before the ceremony. “New Jersey is a great state, and great things happen in a great state.”

Knight captured a junior lightweight title in 1987, finishing with a 19-1 record and 15 KOs before a routine brain scan in 1988 revealed a benign cyst lesion, prematurely halting an explosive career.

Inductee Primary Division / Role Career Record / Noted Achievement Miguel Cotto Multi-Division Champion 41-6, 33 KOs (Titles in 4 weight classes) Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini Lightweight 29-5, 23 KOs (WBA Title 1982–1984) Zab Judah Junior Welterweight / Welterweight 44-10, 30 KOs, 2 No Contests Mike Tinley Middleweight ESPN Middleweight Title Holder

The Special Contributors and Pioneers

The special contributor wing inducted promoter Lou DiBella, judge Melvina Lathan, referee Earl Brown, manager Craig Johnson, and humanitarian, trainer, and fighter John Scully.

Posthumous honors recognized fighters James Shuler and George Navarro, trainer Wesley Mouzon, and media member Chuck Betson. Reflecting on her late husband’s legacy, Navarro’s wife attended on his behalf.

“My husband did pass away, so I’m here to honor him,” Navarro proudly yet sadly stated. “It’s a very sad moment for me today.”

The pioneer category paid tribute to Juan Carlos Tapia, John Fitzpatrick, and Al Soifer. Hosted by Master of Ceremonies Samad Haq with red carpet coverage led by Sisi Cao, the evening wrapped up at 10:00 p.m. following hours of celebration.

Looking ahead, organizers confirmed that details for the 2027 schedule—including official dates, ticketing information, and the next induction class—will be announced in the winter or early spring of 2027.