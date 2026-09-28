Puripol Boonson Equals Asian Record as Records Fall at Asian Games Athletics

At the Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium in Nagoya, Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson completed a sprint double by clocking an Asian record-equalling 19.88 seconds in the men’s 200m amid incessant rain, highlighting a series of record-breaking performances across the Asian Games athletics programme.

Puripol Boonson Equals Asian Record to Seal Nagoya Sprint Double Incessant rain disrupted the middle days of the athletics competition in Nagoya, but it failed to halt the momentum on Super Sunday. Having already secured the 100m title in a Games record of 9.90 seconds, Puripol Boonson signaled his intentions early in the 200m by running a preliminary round Games record of 20.10 seconds. In the final, Boonson delivered a measured start before accelerating powerfully around the bend. He powered down the home straight to stop the clock at 19.88 seconds, matching the continental record established by China’s Xie Zhenye in 2019. China’s Huang Youwen secured the silver medal in 20.45 seconds, while Japan’s Soshi Mizukubo collected bronze in 20.56 seconds.

Continental Records Fall Across Javelin and Distance Events Beyond the sprints, field and middle-distance events delivered remarkable spectacles. China’s Yan Ziyi dominated the women’s javelin with a commanding throw of 70.46 meters, setting a new Games record. The world U20 record-holder finished nearly eight meters clear of Japan’s Olympic champion Haruka Kitaguchi, who claimed silver with a mark of 62.70 meters. Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi added the women’s 3000m steeplechase title to the 10,000m crown she won earlier in the Games. In a high-quality tactical contest, the world and Olympic champion clocked a Games record of 9:04.36. Kazakhstan’s 2022 world champion Norah Jeruto followed closely in 9:06.82, while India’s Parul Chaudhary took third in 9:08.67. Bahrain continued its golden run on the track through Nelly Korir, who won the women’s 1500m in a Games record of 4:04.50, and Salwa Eid Naser, who captured the women’s 400m title in a record time of 49.20 seconds. Thailand also celebrated a landmark victory as Joshua Atkinson secured the nation’s first-ever Asian Games title in the men’s 400m with a time of 44.90 seconds, narrowly holding off the United Arab Emirates’ Abdulrahman Suleiman, who clocked 44.99 seconds.

Tactical Battles and Field Event Upsets The women’s 200m provided a tactical masterclass as Singapore’s Shanti Pereira successfully defended the title she won in Hangzhou. Though China’s 100m champion Chen Yujie bolted out of the blocks, Pereira mounted a fierce second-half surge to cross the line in 22.78 seconds, holding off Chen, who settled for silver in 22.93 seconds. Field events saw several established marks rewritten. Iran’s Mohammadreza Tayebisefat captured the men’s shot put with a Games record of 20.81 meters, halting India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor from securing a third successive title after Toor threw 20.64 meters. In the triple jump, China’s Su Wen leapt to a Games record of 17.42 meters to claim gold. The men’s high jump saw a major shift following the late withdrawal of Asian record-holder Mutaz Essa Barshim. Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok finished third with a clearance of 2.22 meters, leaving Chinese Taipei’s Fu Chao-Hsuan to take the gold, while India’s Sarvesh Anil Kushare secured silver at 2.25 meters.

Marathon Drama and Race Walking Highlights Road events provided gripping theater right down to the final meters. In the men’s marathon, Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita and India’s Sawan Barwal battled shoulder-to-shoulder until the 40-kilometer mark. Yamashita eventually edged clear to win in 2:10:49, while Barwal secured silver in 2:11:37—earning India its first Asian Games medal in the event in 44 years. In the decathlon, Japan’s Yuma Maruyama upgraded his Hangzhou bronze to gold with a score of 8,123 points, edging China’s Chen Xinghua (8,012 points) and India’s Tejaswin Shankar (7,934 points). Meanwhile, the men’s marathon race walk went to Japan’s Hayato Katsuki in 3:03:36, and Kazakhstan’s Yasmina Toxanbayeva claimed the women’s race walk title amid ongoing discussions regarding official shoe specifications. Puripol Boonson SHOCKS Asia! 19.88s Asian Record | Men’s 200m Final Asian Games 2026 🥇

Key Results from the Nagoya Asian Games Athletics Programme Event Gold Medalist Country Mark / Time Men’s 200m Puripol Boonson Thailand 19.88 (AR) Women’s Javelin Yan Ziyi China 70.46m (GR) Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Winfred Yavi Bahrain 9:04.36 (GR) Men’s 400m Joshua Atkinson Thailand 44.90 Men’s Marathon Ichitaka Yamashita Japan 2:10:49

As the athletics programme draws to a close in Nagoya, the shifting balance of continental talent points toward an increasingly competitive global athletics scene. How do you think these rising regional stars will fare at the upcoming World Championships? Let us know your thoughts below.