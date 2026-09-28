Best Buy cuts prices on Galaxy Z Fold 8 open-box models

The 9to5Toys News Weekly recap highlights notable tech and gaming releases, featuring a liquid-cooled Qi2.2 power bank, the launch of Pokémon 30th anniversary footwear, and hardware discounts including over $500 off Galaxy Z Fold 8 open-box models at Best Buy.

Hardware Disounts Hit Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Moto Tag 2

Current retail promotions bring substantial price cuts to high-end mobile hardware. Buyers can secure significant discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, with Best Buy offering “excellent” condition open-box 256GB models in Graphite, Cream, and Lavender down to $1,518 from the standard $1,900 new price. The 512GB Graphite configuration sees an even steeper reduction, dropping $538 off list price to land at $1,562.

Meanwhile, tracking hardware sees renewed availability. Google Find Hub compatible Moto Tag 2 trackers have returned to stock in a four-pack bundle featuring two Laurel Oak and two Arabesque units for $69.99, reducing individual tracker costs to $17.50. Single units remain available at $19.99 via Amazon.

Cooling Innovation and Peripheral Upgrades

UGREEN’s MagFlow Pro 25W Qi2.2 power bank introduces active thermal management to portable charging as the market’s first liquid-cooled peripheral of its kind. Paired with this power release, Apple device owners can accessorize with new suede-like Lamborghini Alcantara iPhone 18 Pro cases.

In the budget computing space, Amazon has discounted select Fire tablets by up to 50%. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet is marked down to $76.99 shipped from its usual $155 rate, offering a 10-inch display and 13 hours of battery life. Additionally, Best Buy slashed the price of HP’s OmniBook 3 Snapdragon X Copilot+ PC (8GB/256GB) to $449.99 for a limited daily deal.

Gaming and Apparel Launches

Nostalgia and collector markets drive several key software and merchandise rollouts this week. The original Castlevania title is now available as a free download on iOS and Android platforms.

Photo: 9to5google.com

Physical merchandise expands with the official launch of Pokémon 30th anniversary footwear and apparel, though adult and kid size availability is running limited across remaining stock. Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI Vice City Collector’s Box.