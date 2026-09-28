Taylor Swift and Charli XCX attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Global Pop Heavyweights Descend on the Peacock Theater

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, and K-pop star Lisa walked a blue version of the traditional red carpet ahead of the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Held at the Peacock Theater, the ceremony brought out pop’s biggest names clad in dramatic silhouettes, heavy textures, and striking accessories.

Sculptural Silhouettes and Metallic Gowns Dominate the Blue Carpet

Taylor Swift arrived wearing a mock-neck gown featuring a sculptural silver skirt designed by Tamara Ralph.

Swift entered the evening as a dominant force, slated to receive the Artist Director Honors while also competing across 11 other award categories.

Velvet, Corsets, and Voluminous Red Outerwear

Other notable arrivals included Charli XCX, who leaned into an autumn-winter aesthetic by wearing black velvet paired with dark, structured hair.

K-pop star and actor Lisa made a bold statement in a voluminous red coat and corset dress created by The Attico.

Ostrich Feathers and Keith Haring Statements

The fashion lineup also featured musician Troye Sivan in an Erdem ensemble incorporating ostrich feathers, and Teyana Taylor wearing a beaded robe complete with a floor-sweeping feather trim.

Photo: bbc.com

Model Madisin Rian, country musician Orville Peck in a Keith Haring T-shirt, and “Sinners” star Miles Caton—who wore a KidSuper leather jacket printed with a white dove—also walked the carpet.

Rock Legends and Polka-Dot Nominees Prepare for the Show

Rock history was represented by the surviving members of Nirvana—Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear—who stepped out ahead of receiving the Video Vanguard award.

Meanwhile, first-time nominees and performers including Pinkpantheress, nominated for six awards in a ruffled Nina Ricci polka-dot gown, added to the packed roster of attendees as the ceremony prepared to get underway.