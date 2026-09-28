Shams al-Barudi: Claims She Lived in Other Worlds Before This Life

Retired Egyptian actress Shams El-Baroudi has shared a deeply philosophical perspective on human existence, revealing her absolute conviction that she lived in other worlds prior to inhabiting her current life.

Direct Address to Followers

In her social media post, El-Baroudi addressed her audience directly, writing, “Look my loves, I want to confirm something to you that I hope you believe, and perhaps many of you have lived it and felt it… I am certain that I lived in other worlds before my existence in this exact world.”

Memories of Past Identities

Expanding on her metaphysical views, the former actress described how everyday occurrences can occasionally trigger memories or a sense of familiarity with past experiences tied to different identities.

She reflected on humanity’s place in the cosmos with a stark observation: “We humans are infinitesimal dust particles in a large world that is a lie we will surely discover one day.”

Recovery After a Crash

Previously, the former star utilized her official Facebook page to update the public after being involved in a vehicular accident.

At the time, she expressed gratitude through posts stating, “God’s will and what He wills He does, thank God, thank God, thank God. An injury in an accident that is, God willing, simple and will pass safely. My loved ones, your prayers, and I ask for pardon and wellness.”

Faith and Public Reflection

She followed up with another statement emphasizing faith and divine grace, noting that her children and sisters sought medical reassurance regarding her condition. While family members ensured her injuries were properly evaluated by physicians, El-Baroudi maintained an attitude of patience and reliance on faith throughout the ordeal.

The latest reflections on alternative worlds and human insignificance in the universe highlight the personal and contemplative path El-Baroudi has pursued following her retirement from the entertainment industry, focusing her public voice on spiritual inquiries and philosophical observations shared directly with her online community.