SRFTI Students and ABGP Members Clash Over Unannounced Campus Event

A Sunday event hosted by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) inside the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) campus triggered violent clashes between students and organization members, according to Indian Express – Bangla.

Clash Erupts at SRFTI Over Unannounced Event

The trouble began around 2:00 PM on Sunday when students went to the main theater to question why the event had been organized without prior notice to the student body, according to student accounts. The situation escalated from verbal arguments into physical scuffles and a full-scale clash after ABGP members allegedly blocked students and attempted to remove them from the theater, as reported by Indian Express – Bangla and ABP Ananda. ABGP rented the auditorium for their program, and organizers claimed that students gathered outside shortly after the event began, tore down posters and banners, entered the auditorium to create a disturbance, and assaulted them, according to ABP Ananda.

Allegations of Violence and Injuries

Both sides traded accusations of severe violence following the outbreak of hostilities. According to a statement issued by the SRFTI Students’ Union, students were subjected to verbal abuse, being called “anti-nationals” and “cockroaches,” and were attacked with fists, kicks, stones, bricks, and sticks Indian Express – Bangla. The union also claimed that female students were targeted, clothing was torn, and mobile phones were forcibly snatched, with additional reports of knife attacks Indian Express – Bangla, ABP Ananda.

An SRFTI sixth-batch EDM student stated that multiple peers were injured, including head wounds, with five students severely injured and admitted to Desun Hospital, while approximately 10 injured students remained trapped inside the campus for an extended period Indian Express – Bangla, News18. Conversely, BJP worker-supporters and event organizers asserted that students initiated the assault on them, leaving several of their members injured and hospitalized Indian Express – Bangla, News18. Students questioned how a private organization’s event could be permitted in a public institution in exchange for money ABP Ananda.

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Police Response and Legal Action

As news of the clash spread, heightened tensions gripped the campus, prompting students to close the main gate and hold a protest gathering inside the main theater with the student union Indian Express – Bangla, News18. A large contingent of police rushed to the scene, though SRFTI authorities initially denied entry to police officers entering through the gates Indian Express – Bangla, News18. The unrest prevented students and professors from leaving the campus through the afternoon until the blockade was eventually lifted News18.

By night, a total of three formal complaints were filed at the Panchasayar Police Station in connection with the violence, according to News18. The police filed one complaint regarding pushing, shoving, and vehicle damage inside the campus, event organizers lodged a second complaint, and students filed a third complaint detailing the attack despite having permission for their gathering News18. Students have demanded the identification and arrest of those involved Indian Express – Bangla.

Wider Reactions and Institutional Silence

The incident drew broader political and cultural attention. Left leader Srijan Bhattacharya criticized the state government and police role, questioning why police remained silent spectators while campuses faced attacks ABP Ananda. Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap also shared the SRFTI Students’ Union statement on his Instagram page to express strong condemnation over the campus violence ABP Ananda. As intermittent tension persisted into the evening, SRFTI administration had not issued any official statement regarding the events ABP Ananda.