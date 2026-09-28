Venezuela Protests Demand Maria Corina Machado’s Safe Return and Presidential Elections

Hundreds of activists in sky-blue shirts rode motorcycles through Caracas and major Venezuelan state capitals on Sunday, demanding the safe return of exiled opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and calling for presidential elections to secure a democratic transition.

The demonstrations on September 28, 2026, filled the main avenues of Caracas, Valencia, Maracaibo, and Merida with supporters honking horns and waving Venezuelan flags. The participants wore the signature color of Machado’s Vente Venezuela party. Flavio Valentini, a local Vente Venezuela activist addressing crowds in the capital through a megaphone, emphasized the grassroots nature of the gatherings, stating that the mobilization transcended traditional party lines.

Stalled Returns and Diplomatic Friction

Machado has spent the past nine months living in exile after smuggling herself out of Venezuela last year following her receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize for democracy advocacy. Her political party reported that she made three unsuccessful attempts to return to the country on Monday night alone, bringing her total attempts this year to seven. Opposition leaders contend that Venezuelan authorities are intentionally blocking her entry, an allegation denied by government officials.

According to Machado’s team, her most recent effort involved traveling by sea from Panama, where she is currently based. However, the charter company canceled the trip hours before departure, citing safety concerns that the vessel was unfit for navigation. A subsequent plan to fly to Curacao to board a speedboat bound for Venezuela failed when landing permits for her aircraft were denied.

U.S. officials have offered conflicting accounts regarding Washington’s stance on her travel. While Trump administration representatives deny actively holding Machado back, they acknowledge advising against her return due to active safety risks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated during a news conference that Machado possesses every right to re-enter her homeland, though he noted on Wednesday that he was unaware of her latest travel attempts. Rubio has previously maintained that Venezuela must first stabilize its economy and rebuild fractured judicial and electoral institutions before holding fresh elections.

Political Landscape and Recent Prisoner Releases

In January, U.S. special forces abducted former President Nicolas Maduro from his residence. Courts under Maduro’s control had previously barred Machado from running in the nation’s last presidential contest, though her stand-in candidate is widely credited with securing nearly two-thirds of the vote. Maduro claimed victory regardless, sparking severe crackdowns on protesters that drove Machado and other key dissidents into hiding.

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The government is currently led by Delcy Rodriguez, a Maduro ally who has initiated overtures to foreign investors to open up the country’s oil industry while maintaining a working relationship with the Trump administration. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Rodriguez announced that Venezuela would hold elections as part of a transition to full democracy, though she omitted a specific date for the ballot.

Late last week, authorities released more than three dozen political prisoners following a second round of U.S.-backed negotiations between the interim government and opposition representatives. Anthony Romero, a Vente Venezuela leader in Caracas, pointed to these developments while outlining the movement’s objectives. “We hope this transition process leads us to presidential elections and consolidates a free, democratic country that will be the main ally of the United States,” Romero told supporters.