Wrestler Pac, AEW Star, Dies at 40

Professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, globally celebrated as Pac, Adrian Neville, and “The Man That Gravity Forgot,” has died at the age of 40. Announced by All Elite Wrestling on September 28, 2026, his passing comes just one day after competing at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

The Bottom Line Benjamin Satterley, known across promotions as Pac and Adrian Neville, passed away at age 40, as confirmed by All Elite Wrestling.

The sudden loss occurred just one day after his match against Andrade El Idolo at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event near Chicago.

A Sudden Loss Following the Chicago Pay-Per-View

The English-born star had just performed at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, during AEW’s All Out event on Saturday night, where he faced Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship. Details surrounding his passing remain unclear.

Fellow English wrestler and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay posted on X, calling him the greatest export from their country and a wonderful human being. AEW wrestler Evil Uno expressed heartbreak and shock over the loss of a true professional.

From Newcastle to Global Prominence

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley launched his career in 2004, initially making waves on the British independent circuit before establishing himself as a globetrotting powerhouse. His innovative aerial offense, coupled with a dense, muscular frame, earned him the legendary moniker “The Man That Gravity Forgot.” Fans grew accustomed to witnessing breathtaking executions of his signature corkscrew shooting star press, known as the Black Arrow.

Photo: foxnews.com

Throughout his career, Satterley performed for top-tier organizations around the planet. After joining WWE, he competed under the name Adrian Neville, capturing the NXT Championship, two NXT Tag Team Championships, and twice holding the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Following his departure from WWE, he became one of the foundational signings for All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

Championships Across Major Promotions

Promotion Notable Championships Held All Elite Wrestling (AEW) AEW All-Atlantic Championship, AEW World Trios Championship (two-time) World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE/NXT) NXT Championship, WWE Cruiserweight Championship (two-time), NXT Tag Team Championship (two-time)

Within AEW, Satterley cemented his legacy through high-stakes matches and championship reigns. He captured the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship in 2022 and earned World Trios Championships as part of distinct factions, including Death Triangle alongside Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix, and later with the Death Riders alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Ace Austin, whom Satterley defeated on a special episode of AEW’s Collision program just days before his passing, reflected the sentiment of a grieving locker room by stating he simply could not understand the sudden tragedy.