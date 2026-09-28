David Moragas: Another Man Film Premieres on Filmin After 175-Day Theatrical Run

David Moragas’s critically acclaimed feature film Un altre home (Another Man) is officially available on Filmin starting September 18, exactly 175 days after its March 27 theatrical release. Starring Lluís Marquès and Quim Àvila, the Catalan drama explores relationship stability, housing crisis pressures, and romantic obsession across Spain’s festival circuit.

Essential Takeaways for Viewers Streaming Premiere: Un autre home launched on Filmin on September 18, following a 175-day theatrical window.

Un autre home launched on Filmin on September 18, following a 175-day theatrical window. Festival Circuit Run: The film previously screened at the Festival de Málaga, the BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, and the D’A Film Festival.

The film previously screened at the Festival de Málaga, the BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, and the D’A Film Festival. Thematic Core: Directed by David Moragas, the 100-minute movie examines modern couple dynamics, emotional fixation, and the urban housing crisis in Spain.

Examining Desire and Domestic Reality in Contemporary Cinema

Best known for his 2020 intimate New York drama A Stormy Night, Moragas shifts his focus to the heart of Catalonia in Un autre home. The 100-minute narrative centers on Marc, played by Lluís Marquès, and Eudald, played by Quim Àvila. The two men share a stable relationship that hits a turbulent roadblock when Marc becomes fixated on an unexpected neighbor.

The storyline deliberately interrogates the human tendency to romanticize alternate lives while underappreciating what sits directly in front of us. Rather than relying on straightforward relationship drama, the script weaves in heavy generational and familial baggage. Marc contends with the recent death of an intolerant mother, an absent father, and a sister who chronically self-invalidates. This dense emotional web turns the characters’ daily routine into a pressurized environment where the desire for absolute personal freedom battles against the comfort of partnership.

Festival Acclaimed Performances and Supporting Ensemble

The supporting cast brings additional depth to the production, featuring Bruna Cusí from Verano 1993, David Teixidó from Citas Barcelona, and Ramon Pujol from Fin de siglo.

Before making its digital debut, the title toured a festival circuit. It secured screenings at prominent showcases including the Festival de Málaga, the BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, and the D’A Film Festival.

Reflecting Spain’s Housing Pressures on Screen

Beyond its exploration of queer relationships and emotional autonomy, Un autre home integrates a distinctly modern socio-economic reality: the housing crisis in Spain. The narrative reflects how young couples striving to build a future are increasingly priced out of city centers, forcing relocations to the outskirts. This backdrop grounds the psychological friction of the characters in tangible, contemporary hardships.

Alongside his feature work, the Catalan filmmaker recently directed Asfalt, a series comprising six unsettling stories set entirely within the interior of a car. His extensive short filmography also includes Detox (2020) and Men tres tant (2021), both collaborations featuring actors Oriol Pla and Eneko Sagardoy.

Production and Release Timeline for Un altre home Milestone Date Details Theatrical Release March 27 Initial cinema rollout following festival screenings. Streaming Debut September 18 Landed on Filmin 175 days after its theatrical premiere. Runtime 100 Minutes Total duration of the feature film.

Streaming Availability and Future Outlook

What are your thoughts on how contemporary films tackle housing pressures alongside relationship dynamics? Share your perspective in the comments below.