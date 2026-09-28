Turkish Bus Operators Seek Subsidies and Capacity Hikes Amid Fuel Price Crisis

Intercity bus operators in Turkey are facing severe financial distress, highlighted by court-ordered restructuring for VİB Turizm and formal Concordat protection granted to Kale Seyahat. According to the Turkish Bus Operators Federation (TOFED), skyrocketing fuel costs, heavy highway tolls, and declining passenger travel volumes have pushed the sector to the brink of insolvency.

Operational Strains and Rising Fuel Liabilities

The financial viability of intercity passenger transport is deteriorating under the weight of escalating energy prices. Birol Özcan, President of the Turkish Bus Operators Federation (TOFED), detailed the stark mathematics behind long-haul routes, noting that a single round trip between Van and Istanbul consumes roughly 900 liters of diesel fuel.

The math is simple: even if a bus runs at full capacity with 40 passengers in each direction, the fuel cost alone accounts for 1,068 liras per passenger. But the balance sheet tells a different story once additional expenses are factored into the equation. Operators must absorb the wages for two drivers and two auxiliary staff members, alongside mandatory toll fees and terminal departure charges.

“Such is a difficult prospect, but even with 40 seats filled in both directions, the per-passenger fuel cost sits at 1,068 liras,” Özcan stated. “However, there are many more expense items like the cost of two assistants and two drivers, highway tolls, and terminal entry and exit fees. On top of that, bus operators are hit with fines continuously. If this continues, more companies will exit the sector.”