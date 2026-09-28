Turkish Bus Operators Seek Subsidies and Capacity Hikes Amid Fuel Price Crisis

Intercity bus operators in Turkey are facing severe financial distress, highlighted by court-ordered restructuring for VİB Turizm and formal Concordat protection granted to Kale Seyahat. According to the Turkish Bus Operators Federation (TOFED), skyrocketing fuel costs, heavy highway tolls, and declining passenger travel volumes have pushed the sector to the brink of insolvency.
The Bottom Line
- Surging Fuel Realities: Diesel prices have climbed above 90 Turkish liras per liter, up sharply from 42 liras in 2024, creating unsustainable operating margins for long-distance routes.
- Fare Pressures: Intercity ticket prices have increased by over 100% across key routes like Tekirdağ to Istanbul, moving from 250-300 liras in 2024 to 550-600 liras today, yet failing to offset soaring input costs.
- Regulatory Intervention Sought: Industry leadership is actively petitioning Ankara for minimum ticket price floors, increased seat capacities for D1 license vehicles, and direct operational subsidies.
Operational Strains and Rising Fuel Liabilities
The financial viability of intercity passenger transport is deteriorating under the weight of escalating energy prices. Birol Özcan, President of the Turkish Bus Operators Federation (TOFED), detailed the stark mathematics behind long-haul routes, noting that a single round trip between Van and Istanbul consumes roughly 900 liters of diesel fuel.
The math is simple: even if a bus runs at full capacity with 40 passengers in each direction, the fuel cost alone accounts for 1,068 liras per passenger. But the balance sheet tells a different story once additional expenses are factored into the equation. Operators must absorb the wages for two drivers and two auxiliary staff members, alongside mandatory toll fees and terminal departure charges.
“Such is a difficult prospect, but even with 40 seats filled in both directions, the per-passenger fuel cost sits at 1,068 liras,” Özcan stated. “However, there are many more expense items like the cost of two assistants and two drivers, highway tolls, and terminal entry and exit fees. On top of that, bus operators are hit with fines continuously. If this continues, more companies will exit the sector.”
Financial Comparison of Operational Costs (2024 vs. 2026)
|Metric
|2024 Benchmark
|Current Market Data
|Diesel Price per Liter
|42 liras
|90+ liras
|Tekirdağ-Istanbul Ticket Price
|250 – 300 liras
|550 – 600 liras
|Corporate Restructuring Status
|Concordat Protections (VİB Turizm, Kale Seyahat)
Declining Passenger Volumes and Regulatory Demands
Beyond input costs, operators face a contraction in consumer demand. Citizens are curtailing discretionary travel, leaving buses to run well below maximum capacity. This drop in passenger load factors compounds the financial pressure on carriers already struggling with compressed liquidity.
In response to these headwinds, TOFED has initiated dialogue with Ankara to secure structural support. Industry leaders plan to formally request the implementation of a minimum ticket price floor to curb destructive price competition. Operators are also requesting an increase in the allowable seat count for carriers holding a D1 operating certificate.
Another major concern for the federation is infrastructure pricing. Özcan warned that any future privatization of major highways would magnify transit expenses, driving operating costs even higher. Consequently, the federation maintains that direct government subsidies are necessary to maintain baseline connectivity across the national transportation network.
The Path Forward for Intercity Transport
With corporate restructuring already affecting prominent regional operators like VİB Turizm and Kale Seyahat, the broader industry faces a critical juncture. The doubling of ticket prices from 250-300 liras to 550-600 liras on corridors such as Tekirdağ-Istanbul demonstrates that carriers have exhausted their pricing power without achieving financial stability.
Without targeted regulatory adjustments, state-backed subsidies, or relief from fuel price inflation, further market consolidation and insolvencies appear inevitable.