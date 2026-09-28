Kutztown Women’s Golf Wins Fourth Title at Golden Eagle Autumn Invitational

Kutztown University women’s golf secured its fourth team title in five fall tournaments, winning the Golden Eagle Autumn Invitational at Clarion Oaks Golf Club. Led by head coach Glen McCartney, the Maroon and Gold finished with a 36-hole total of 654 to outpace nine opposing programs, defeating runner-up Seton Hill by five strokes.

The Bottom Line

Tournament Victory: Kutztown claimed its fourth team title of the fall season, finishing with a team score of 654 (321-333) over 36 holes.

Kutztown claimed its fourth team title of the fall season, finishing with a team score of 654 (321-333) over 36 holes. Competitive Edge: The Golden Bears successfully defended an 11-shot overnight lead, holding off a final-round charge from Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rival Seton Hill, which finished second at 659.

The Golden Bears successfully defended an 11-shot overnight lead, holding off a final-round charge from Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rival Seton Hill, which finished second at 659. Roster Consistency: Senior Brooke Graham paced the lineup with a 9-over 81 in the final round, securing her top-two finish of the fall campaign.

Defending the Overnight Buffer at Clarion Oaks

Entering the final round of the Golden Eagle Autumn Invitational on Sunday, Kutztown held a solid 11-stroke cushion after posting a 33-over-par 321 during Saturday’s opening 18 holes. While head coach Glen McCartney’s squad did not match its first-day output on Sunday—carding a 333 in the second round—the initial margin proved sufficient to fend off the competition.

Seton Hill mounted a final-day push with a 327, but the five-shot buffer held firm. Millersville claimed third place at 676, host Clarion finished fourth at 680, and California (Pa.) rounded out the top five with a 693 in the 10-team field.

Individual Standings and Scoring Depth

Kutztown demonstrated lineup depth as its four countable scorers on Sunday were separated by a mere four strokes. Senior Brooke Graham led the team with a 9-over 81, which featured nine pars and a birdie on the par-4, 296-yard second hole. Graham finished the tournament at 159 (78-81) to finish in the top two overall.

Clarion’s McKayla Kerle claimed the individual medalist honor by two shots after firing a 2-over 74 on Sunday. Despite missing out on her fourth straight individual victory, Graham maintained her streak of finishing no lower than second in any tournament this season.

Golden Eagle Autumn Invitational Team Leaderboard Position Team Round 1 Round 2 Total Score 1 Kutztown 321 333 654 2 Seton Hill 332 327 659 3 Millersville 334 342 676 4 Clarion 340 340 680 5 California (Pa.) 344 349 693

Balanced Contributions Down the Lineup

Sophomore Livia Andov carded an 84 in the final round, including a birdie at the par-5, 428-yard third hole and seven pars, to finish tied for fifth with a 163 total (79-84). First-year golfer Abby McCaffrey posted an 83 on Sunday, anchoring her round with a team-high two birdies at the third and thirteenth holes alongside six pars. McCaffrey secured her fourth top-10 finish in five tournaments, tying for eighth at 164 (81-83).

Eva Moawad contributed an 85 with seven pars to place 11th overall at 168 (83-85). Brooke Prindiville rounded out the team effort with a two-day total of 190 (88-102) to finish 34th in the 52-player field.

Closing Out the Fall Slate

The Golden Bears will wrap up their fall competition schedule next Sunday and Monday, Oct. 4-5, hosting their home tournament at Moselem Springs Golf Club.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.