Motorcyclist Killed in Southwest Las Vegas Collision

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon following a violent collision with an SUV in Southwest Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The fatal crash unfolded at approximately 2:33 p.m. near the busy intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Arby Avenue.

Investigators established that a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Fort Apache Road and approaching Arby Avenue. Simultaneously, a 2025 Indian Scout motorcycle was heading northbound in the opposite direction along the same corridor.

Intersection Collision Ejects Rider Onto Roadway

The tragedy occurred when the driver of the Jeep attempted an eastbound left turn, cutting directly into the path of the oncoming motorcycle. The front of the SUV struck the front of the motorcycle with devastating force, instantly ejecting the 24-year-old rider onto the asphalt north of the intersection.

Emergency medical crews rushed to the scene following the collision, rendering aid before transporting the critically injured motorcyclist to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center. Despite life-saving efforts, medical personnel pronounced the young rider dead at the hospital. Authorities are withholding his identity pending proper notification of next of kin.

Driver Stays at Scene as Investigation Continues

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee remained at the scene following the impact. Investigators identified him as 30-year-old Nicholas Olajos of Las Vegas.

Police confirmed that Olajos sustained no injuries in the collision. Responding officers determined he showed no signs of impairment at the scene. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into the precise factors surrounding the turning maneuver remains ongoing.