Revada Arts Center to Open in Southwest DC in October 2026

The Revada Arts Center will officially open on October 23, 2026, at 340 Maple Drive, SW, establishing a new multidisciplinary cultural hub in Southwest Washington, DC. Co-stewarded by Theater Alliance, IN Series, and 4EYE Film Center, the pioneering facility features a black box theater, cinema, and co-working space designed to ensure a sustainable future for the local nonprofit arts sector.

Essential Takeaways for the Southwest DC Cultural Scene Grand Opening Timeline: Multi-day festivities kick off on October 23, 2026, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a neighborhood Community Day on October 24.

Multi-day festivities kick off on October 23, 2026, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a neighborhood Community Day on October 24. Collaborative Stewardship: Theater Alliance, IN Series, and 4EYE Film Center share management responsibilities under a pioneering resource-sharing blueprint.

Theater Alliance, IN Series, and 4EYE Film Center share management responsibilities under a pioneering resource-sharing blueprint. Facility Breakdown: The Maple Drive location houses a black box theater, a dedicated cinema, a micro-proscenium, rehearsal studios, scene shops, and community co-working spaces.

A New Blueprint for Nonprofit Arts Infrastructure on Maple Drive

By centralizing resources into one fully equipped facility, the initiative directly tackles the rising operational costs that have constrained local creative companies for years.

Theater Alliance, IN Series, and 4EYE Film Center are not merely sharing a zip code; they are co-stewarding the entire physical plant.

Ward 6 Leadership and the Revada Foundation Backing

The facility arrives at a critical juncture for local institutions adapting to shifting political and economic realities. Meanwhile, financial backing from the Revada Foundation anchors the project’s long-term viability. Chairman Dan Logan points to his family’s nearly fifty-year history in the Washington metropolitan area as the driving motivation behind safeguarding the capital’s creative vitality.

Multi-Day Opening Festival and Community Integration Schedule

Event Date Featured Programming Target Audience October 23, 2026 Ribbon-cutting ceremony, civic panel discussions, and stakeholder addresses Local leaders, artists, and media October 24, 2026 (12 PM – 2 PM) Family programming, music classes, acting workshops, and creative play Southwest neighborhood and families October 24, 2026 (2 PM – 4 PM) Building Open House and interactive back-of-house technical tours General public October 23–25, 2026 Resident organization season previews and major motion picture sneak-peeks Theater, opera, and film enthusiasts

To mark its debut, the cultural hub has slated an intensive opening weekend. Following Friday’s official ribbon-cutting and civic panels, Saturday’s Community Day opens the doors directly to Southwest residents. The public can explore the technical inner workings of the building, from the scene shop to the micro-proscenium, during dedicated afternoon open house blocks.

Resident companies are also using the opening weekend to showcase their respective artistic visions. Attendees can expect tailored season previews, specialized performance workshops, and an exclusive advance film screening, signaling that the venue’s performance calendars are fully activated from day one.

Expanding Access Through Multidisciplinary Design

Beyond traditional stage performances, the Revada Arts Center integrates community engagement infrastructure directly into its blueprint. The inclusion of dedicated co-working areas and accessible rehearsal studios ensures the building remains active outside of evening showtimes. By uniting theatrical production, operatic innovation under IN Series, and cinematic arts via 4EYE Film Center, the venue establishes a cross-pollination engine.

Photo: broadwayworld.com

As the capital’s arts organizations adapt to new economic parameters, this collaborative experiment on Maple Drive offers an intriguing model for sustainable urban culture.