Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection Review: A Comprehensive and Addictive Package for Nintendo Switch 2

Released on September 15, 2026, the Diablo 4: Age of Hatred Collection arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2 as a comprehensive action RPG bundle published by Blizzard Entertainment. Combining the base game with the Vessel of Hatred and Lord of Hatred expansions, this port successfully delivers the expansive, loot-driven Sanctuary experience to Nintendo’s next-generation handheld and docked hardware.

Hardware Performance on Nintendo Switch 2

Transitioning a modern ARPG to portable hardware always demands careful optimization, particularly when rendering the isometric expanses of Sanctuary.

Navigating the Age of Hatred Campaign and Lore

Set 50 years after the events of Diablo 3, the narrative kicks off when a group of treasure hunters inadvertently trigger the return of Lilith, creator of Sanctuary and daughter of Mephisto. The Age of Hatred Collection integrates all major narrative arcs into a unified story that spans the base campaign and its two successive expansions, culminating in confrontations with major infernal powers.

While veterans will spot familiar cameos and deep-lore Easter eggs tied to the Horadrim, newcomers can easily jump in without feeling lost. Blizzard’s cinematic presentation elevates a relatively straightforward plot through high production values and strong voice acting, ensuring the campaign serves as an engaging introduction rather than a mere chore to reach the endgame.

Class Mechanics and Flexible Character Builds

With eight distinct classes available in this complete collection, the gameplay variety is substantial. Each class features a deep skill tree that encourages experimentation rather than locking players into rigid paths. Skill points can be reallocated at any time, allowing for adaptation as new gear drops.

For seasonal runs—such as utilizing a Necromancer supported by an autonomous battalion of skeletal minions—the flexibility of the skill trees makes it easy to test out unconventional synergies. The game rewards curiosity, pushing players to constantly tweak their active abilities to match newly acquired equipment.

The Addictive Loot Loop and Endgame Progression

Equipment progression remains the beating heart of the experience. Defeating enemies in the wild and procedurally generated dungeons yields a constant stream of gear. While much of it will be salvaged or sold in town, the occasional upgrade triggers the classic “just one more run” compulsion.

Characters equip a minimum of 10 distinct gear pieces, which can be modified with gems and upgraded using salvaged materials. While lower difficulties allow players to ignore these advanced systems, unlocking endgame difficulty modifiers makes careful resource management and gear optimization mandatory for survival.

The 30-Second Verdict

The Diablo 4: Age of Hatred Collection on Nintendo Switch 2 is a comprehensive package that successfully translates a sprawling PC and console ARPG onto Nintendo’s updated hardware.