Victims of Fatal Montreal-Area Helicopter Crash Identified by Loved Ones

Four people, including a local radio host and a commercial pilot, died Saturday afternoon when a helicopter crashed and caught fire in a cornfield in Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville, Quebec, about 50 kilometres southeast of Montreal. Grieving family members and community organizations have since flooded social media with emotional tributes as federal and provincial investigators probe the cause of the disaster.

A Birthday Celebration Turned to Unimaginable Loss

Instead, it ended in catastrophic heartbreak. Océane Perreault lost three close family members in a single moment, watching the tragedy unfold right before her eyes.

“On Sept. 26, a part of my world flew away to heaven,” Perreault shared in a heartbreaking public post. “I don’t have the words to describe the pain, the shock, and the emptiness I feel. Three people I love more than anything were taken from me far too soon, right before my eyes.”

The victims from her immediate family included her husband, Gabriel Jasmin, her mother, Chantal Raymond, and her brother, Loucas Perreault. Perreault remembered her husband as the love of her life and an exemplary father to their young daughter. She described her mother as her anchor and safe haven, and her brother as her constant partner-in-crime.

Community Grief and Professional Tributes

Gabriel Jasmin was a recognizable voice in the Eastern Townships region, working as a show host and advertising producer at the Sherbrooke-based radio station Énergie 106.1.

The fourth victim was identified as 50-year-old commercial pilot Suzanne Jutras. Based out of Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville, Jutras was well-known in regional aviation circles and frequently piloted helicopter tours for community events, including the recent les Félixeries cultural festival in Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey.

Festival organizers paid tribute to Jutras, remembering her warmly as their favourite pilot over the past three years. Meanwhile, the regional agricultural union, Syndicat UPA Haut-Richelieu, extended its deepest condolences to Jutras’ husband, Yves Boulais, a local field crop and former dairy farmer, enveloping the farming community in shared mourning.

Investigation and Flight Dynamics

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) initially stated that the aircraft appeared to experience mechanical or operational difficulties shortly after takeoff from the Montérégie municipality. However, in a Sunday update, SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp clarified that investigators determined the crash actually occurred while the aircraft was returning to its point of origin.

The aircraft went down in a agricultural field near Rang des Écossais, just off Highway 10, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The SQ’s Major Crimes Unit deployed investigators to the site alongside technical teams from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon announced on Saturday that a minister’s observer would be appointed to monitor federal and provincial investigative responses closely.

Overview of the Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville Helicopter Incident Detail Fact / Status Date of Incident Saturday, September 26 Location Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville, Montérégie, Quebec Total Fatalities 4 individuals Identified Passengers Gabriel Jasmin, Chantal Raymond, Loucas Perreault Identified Pilot Suzanne Jutras (Age 50) Lead Investigating Agencies Sûreté du Québec & Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Reflecting on Fragile Moments

As the Sûreté du Québec wraps up its preliminary inquiry and turns the technical examination over to federal safety investigators, local residents and colleagues continue to process the scale of the loss. For families left behind, public statements have turned into gentle pleas for communal empathy.

In her social media tribute, Océane Perreault urged readers to appreciate the fragility of everyday life. “Hold your loved ones a little tighter. Tell them you love them. Call the people you miss,” she wrote, reminding her community to cherish ordinary moments before circumstances change forever.