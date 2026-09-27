Steven Borden taken to hospital after match stoppage at AEW All Out

On September 26, 2026, Steven Borden’s match at AEW All Out was stopped by ringside physician Dr. Michael Sampson after Borden appeared to strike the back of his head on the mat during a midair collision with Kevin Knight. Borden was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be conscious and responsive.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tag Team Title Picture: With Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight winning the match via doctor stoppage, they officially secured the status of number-one contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The Incident at AEW All Out

The sequence unfolded late in the high-stakes tag team match. Steven Borden teamed with TNT Champion Darby Allin to face Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, with the victors earning a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Near the conclusion of the bout, Knight and Borden climbed opposite turnbuckles and launched themselves toward one another.

They collided in midair, and Borden appeared to hit the back of his head as he landed on the canvas. Borden remained down immediately following the impact. AEW physician Dr. Michael Sampson rushed into the ring to evaluate the athlete, and referee Bryce Remsburg quickly called for the bell, awarding the match to Fletcher and Knight by doctor stoppage.

Broadcast Response and Medical Update

During the live broadcast, AEW showed one replay of the collision while Borden was evaluated before cutting away to commentators Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone at the desk. Borden’s departure from ringside was not shown on television.

Photo: ringsidenews.com

The broadcast team addressed the situation directly, emphasizing the legitimate risks inherent in professional wrestling and voicing full support for the decision to stop the match. Taz noted on commentary that while viewers naturally want to see a definitive athletic conclusion, the safety of the competitors must always take priority.

According to Ringside News reporting from Felix Upton, Borden was rushed to the hospital following the match stoppage on September 26, 2026. An update shared after the referee called off the bout provided relief, noting: “He is conscious, he’s responsive and they took him to the hospital. The doctor has arrived and they are awaiting.” No further details regarding Borden’s condition beyond being conscious and responsive were immediately available.

Match Context and Contender Standings

Match Detail Participants Stakes Result AEW All Out Tag Team Match Steven Borden & Darby Allin vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight Number-one contendership for AEW World Tag Team Championship Fletcher & Knight win via doctor stoppage

Before the stoppage, Borden had established a strong connection with the crowd during his time in the ring. He traded sharp strikes with Fletcher and later ran through both opponents after receiving a hot tag from Allin. The match served as a major platform for Borden, who had recently secured his first AEW in-ring victory alongside Allin before entering the pay-per-view.

With the victory officially recorded, Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight now advance as the number-one contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.