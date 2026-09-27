Hyundai denies using Raja Ampat nickel in electric vehicles

Hyundai said it does not use and does not plan to use nickel sourced from Raja Ampat in its electric vehicles. The decision follows a global public pressure campaign led by Greenpeace International that brought intense scrutiny to the heavy environmental footprint of transition metal extraction in remote island regions.

The Anatomy of a Global Pressure Campaign

For months, environmental advocates and local coastal communities targeted major automotive manufacturers over their opaque supply chains. Greenpeace International framed Hyundai’s public stance as a textbook victory for worldwide digital and on-the-ground activism. The campaign gained immense traction after Greenpeace Indonesia published an investigative report titled Unprotected Paradise, detailing the destruction threatened by nickel mining across the biodiverse Raja Ampat island chain.

The international outcry did not leave corporate boardrooms untouched. According to campaign disclosures, the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre challenged 25 of the world’s largest automakers to provide full transparency regarding the raw materials driving their EV fleets. Out of that cohort, Hyundai stood alone as the sole manufacturer to formally respond and clarify its sourcing boundaries regarding the archipelago.

Supply Chain Transparency and Indonesian Policy Pressures

The intersection of electric vehicle demand and raw material extraction has transformed quiet ecological hotspots into frontlines of corporate accountability. Nickel remains a crucial component for various lithium-ion battery chemistries, making supply-chain traceability a critical metric for eco-conscious consumers. The pressure campaign successfully put the hidden realities of archipelago mining into the global spotlight.

Activists argue that public mobilization directly influenced policy shifts within Jakarta. The sustained pressure campaign coincided with Indonesia’s 2025 administrative move to cancel four out of five controversial mining permits within the Raja Ampat region. Despite these cancellations, environmental groups maintain that regulatory frameworks remain fragile and vulnerable to future industrial encroachment.

Beyond Promises: Securing Long-Term Safeguards

While automakers step back from specific contentious regions, civil society organizations emphasize that voluntary corporate exclusions fall short of permanent ecosystem defense. Raja Ampat requires institutionalized boundaries to shield high-value marine and terrestrial ecosystems, alongside ironclad guarantees protecting the land rights of Indigenous populations and coastal communities.

As the automotive sector scales up production to meet aggressive decarbonization targets, the friction between green technology and localized environmental degradation will only intensify. Hyundai’s decision sets a precedent for supply chain exclusion, but campaigners insist that true accountability requires permanent legal protections rather than temporary sourcing pivots.