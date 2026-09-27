Barcelos stretchered out, hospitalized after TKO loss in UFC main event

Brazilian bantamweight competitor Raoni Barcelos had to be carried out of the cage on a stretcher and taken to a medical facility following a brutal fifth-round technical knockout defeat against Raul Rosas Jr. during the Saturday headliner for UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Raul Rosas Jr. Secures Fifth-Round Victory in High-Paced Bout

The 21-year-old rising star Raul Rosas Jr. emerged from UFC Vegas 121 with the biggest win of his career, capturing a crucial knockout in the fifth round against the division’s veteran competitor. The bantamweight contest had maintained an extremely high pace from the opening bell, with both fighters throwing more than 300 total strikes. Rosas (13-1) needed a finish to extend his winning streak to six wins, and he ultimately secured it when the bout was officially halted via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:38 of R5.

Entering the contest ranked No. 13 in the bantamweight division and holding a 22-6 professional record, the 39-year-old Barcelos built a strong statistical advantage over the opening frames. The Brazilian contender logged 22 takedown attempts and dominated both the second and fourth rounds, earning a 10-8 score from one judge in the fourth and leading by multiple points on all three scorecards heading into the final round.

Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos to face off at UFC Vegas 121

A Frightening Finale in the Octagon

The decisive sequence unfolded abruptly in the fifth round when Rosas secured a takedown. It remains unclear how exactly he got the stoppage, as Barcelos appeared to lose consciousness either as he was taken down or after. Immediately following the action, Barcelos went limp, leaving ringside observers and medical staff alarmed as the veteran fighter appeared completely unresponsive.

Referee Herb Dean stopped the bout without hesitation at 1:38 of the fifth round, and medical personnel rushed into the cage. As the veteran contender was gently taken away and wheeled past the crowd in a surreal and haunting conclusion to what looked like a potential Fight of the Year candidate, he showed no signs of movement on the gurney.

“I want everybody tonight to please pray for Raoni Barcelos. He’s a warrior,” Raul Rosas Jr.

Sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse shared footage of the evacuation on social media via X, noting that it was not super clear exactly what happened during the takedown sequence. Morse pointed to potential trauma, writing, Unclear exactly what may have caused it, but you can see Barcelos gets taken down and goes limp after potentially hitting his head on the mat (?). He further added, Definitely have to be concerned about a possible neck injury.

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Medical Status and Hospital Evaluation

Medical personnel subsequently transported both athletes to the hospital for precautionary head and neck evaluations.

Uncrowned’s Ariel Helwani reported that Barcelos regained consciousness and retained the ability to speak and move his fingers and toes while undergoing medical evaluation at a local Las Vegas hospital. Barcelos’ coach, Davi Ramos, released a subsequent statement echoing Helwani’s report.

After undergoing a CT scan at the hospital and awaiting the results, further updates confirmed his stable state. Helwani shared via an X post updating his status, He’s out of the CT Scan, I’m told. No results yet but he’s able to speak and is able to move his body.

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The UFC has not announced a detailed medical diagnosis or confirmed the extent of Barcelos’ injuries.

UFC Vegas 121 Main Card Results