Three Charged in Gironde for Gang Rape and Filming of 16-Year-Old

Three suspects, including two minors, have been placed in provisional detention in Gironde following an investigation into the alleged drugging, gang rape, and filming of a 16-year-old girl in June. The case centers on severe sexual assault and digital exploitation charges in the commune of Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle near Libourne. It came to light after the victim filed a formal complaint with law enforcement.

Libourne Prosecutor Opens Formal Inquiry

Judicial proceedings formally opened on Friday, September 25. The three individuals were brought before authorities and subsequently placed behind bars, according to statements obtained from the Libourne public prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutor Loïs Raschel confirmed that the ongoing judicial inquiry targets multiple felony counts.

Multiple Felony Counts Under French Law

The formal investigation opened by the parquet de Libourne outlines a severe set of criminal allegations.

According to prosecutor Loïs Raschel, who confirmed details initially reported by the regional newspaper Sud Ouest, the judicial information targets several specific offenses under French law. These include gang rape, administering a substance to an individual without their knowledge to alter their judgment or control in order to commit sexual assault or rape, capturing pornographic images of a minor with intent to distribute them, and the actual dissemination of pornographic imagery involving a minor.

Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle Assault Details

Investigators established that the alleged assault took place in June in Saint-Seurin-sur l’Isle.

Photo: quebecnouvelles.com

The victim, aged 16, was allegedly given alcohol without her knowledge before the assaults occurred. During the incident, the suspects reportedly filmed their actions, prompting the additional charges regarding the creation and sharing of illegal pornographic content.

Provisional Detention and Gendarmerie Probe

Following their presentation to magistrates, the three suspects—consisting of one adult and two minors—were placed in provisional detention in accordance with the formal requisitions submitted by the public prosecutor’s office.

The investigation, triggered directly by the victim’s decision to file a complaint, has been officially entrusted to the gendarmerie to uncover the full scope of the events and any potential wider distribution of the recorded media.