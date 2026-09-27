Dove Cameron and Damiano David Marry in Private Tuscany Ceremony

Dove Cameron Marries Måneskin Frontman Damiano David in Tuscany

Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron and Måneskin frontman Damiano David have officially tied the knot in a private civil ceremony at the historic Palazzo dei Priori town hall in Montalcino, Tuscany.

An Unconventional Wardrobe on the Steps of Montalcino

Stepping away from traditional bridal wear, the couple made bold sartorial choices for their Italian nuptials. Cameron arrived at the town hall wearing a custom white suit designed by Giorgio Armani, featuring a fitted waist, a matching white tie, and a flowing cape. David complemented his bride in an ivory suit by Giuliva Heritage paired with a silk scarf. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared a kiss on the stone steps of the town hall while loved ones showered them in confetti before they departed in a vintage car.

From an MTV Meeting to a Quiet Life in Rome

After David invited Cameron to attend a Måneskin concert, their relationship quickly deepened. They made their official red carpet debut at a pre-Grammy gala in February 2024, shortly before Cameron publicly confirmed their romance on Instagram.

The engagement followed an intimate proposal at their home in Los Angeles, which Cameron recounted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Describing the moment, Cameron recalled how David surprised her while she was wearing an oversized shirt and no makeup, explaining that he wanted a life defined by shared domestic routines rather than public spectacles. The couple is currently believed to be residing in a quiet neighborhood on the outskirts of Rome, balancing their high-profile careers with a grounded life together.

A Shared Leap Into New Artistic Chapters

Both artists continue to balance their international fame with major career milestones. Cameron first gained prominence on Disney Channel through her roles in Liv and Maddie and the Descendants trilogy, later building a successful music career with electro-pop singles like “Boyfriend” and transitioning into adult acting roles, including the Prime Video thriller 56 Days. Meanwhile, David achieved global recognition after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with Måneskin’s hit “Zitti e Buoni,” and he has recently focused on his solo career following the release of his debut album, Funny Little Fears.

As the newlyweds settle into married life across Italy and Los Angeles, their quiet Tuscan ceremony marks a deeply personal chapter for two artists who spent years dealing with the intense glare of the global spotlight. What are your thoughts on their nontraditional wedding style? Let us know in the comments below.