Supreme Court Blocks Missouri GOP Congressional Map for Third Time

For the third time in a single month, the Supreme Court of the United States has firmly rejected Missouri’s bid to implement a Republican-friendly congressional map for the ongoing midterm elections, putting an abrupt halt to a high-stakes partisan gerrymandering battle.

The Supreme Court Strikes Down the 2025 Map Amid Ongoing Balloting

The nation’s highest court issued an unsigned per curiam opinion upholding a state court order requiring Missouri to use its 2022 election map instead of a newly drawn 2025 iteration. With no dissents recorded, the justices rebuked the lower federal appeals process that had temporarily resurrected the contested political boundaries.

“At this late date, ordering reversion to the 2025 map in the midst of an ongoing election would usher in electoral chaos,” the justices wrote. The court underscored a fundamental tenet of election administration, noting that lower federal courts should not alter a state’s voting rules on the eve of an election, particularly when ballots have already been printed, mailed, and cast.

The legal showdown centers on Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Under the established 2022 map, the state consistently returned six Republicans and two Democrats to Washington. Following a push by national political figures to secure additional conservative majorities, the Republican-led Missouri General Assembly voted last September to redraw the boundaries.

A Partisan Clash Over Kansas City Representation

The newly engineered 2025 map targeted the Kansas City district represented by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Black Democrat. By breaking up the district and shifting voters, the map aimed to flip a seventh seat into the Republican column, potentially establishing a 7-1 partisan advantage.

That maneuver immediately galvanized opponents. An organization known as People Not Politicians, led by executive director Richard von Glahn, mobilized quickly and gathered more than 300,000 signatures for a statewide referendum to challenge the redistricting law before it could take effect.

Despite the massive petition drive, Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, a Republican, denied the referendum in early August on the exact day primary elections commenced. Hoskins argued that the state constitution does not permit referendum petitions on congressional redistricting. Voting rights advocates immediately sued, setting off a rapid-fire succession of state and federal court battles.

Managing Conflicting State and Federal Rulings

The legal situation fractured rapidly through September. On September 3, the Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the state constitution explicitly authorizes such a referendum, meaning the new map could not take effect until voters had their say.

Photo: courthousenews.com

State officials swiftly appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Justice Brett Kavanaugh initially denied emergency relief on September 8. However, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark, a Trump appointee, subsequently issued a temporary restraining order forcing the state to utilize the new map.

That order was temporarily blocked by the full Supreme Court on September 10. Despite that intervention, a split 2-1 panel of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Republican candidates, ruling that using the 2022 map was unconstitutional because primary elections had occurred under the 2025 lines. The Eighth Circuit converted the injunction into a permanent order, prompting the emergency application that culminated in Friday’s definitive Supreme Court shutdown.

The Reality of Ballots Already Cast

As the high court intervened, absentee and mail-in voting was already underway under the 2022 map. Voting rights organizers warned the justices of the severe consequences an eleventh-hour map swap would inflict on the electorate.

Supreme Court blocks Trump-backed Missouri congressional map

“This court’s stays are not invitations for a lower court to repackage the same relief and try again,” attorneys for the referendum organizers wrote in their emergency application, as reported by Courthouse News Service. They cautioned that allowing the Eighth Circuit ruling to stand would either force already-cast ballots to be thrown out or entirely preclude affected citizens from participating properly in the general election.

With the Supreme Court’s third rejection of the 2025 map, those concerns have been put to rest. Missouri will conduct its November congressional elections using the 2022 boundaries, preserving the existing balance of power while sending a stark warning to lower courts attempting to upend election rules after voting has commenced.