Home » Technology » Procreate, GarageBand and Overcast are among nine iOS apps for Android

Procreate, GarageBand, and Flighty are among nine iOS applications that are recommended if they would come to Android.

The Procreate Hardware and Stylus Bottleneck

When digital artists search for a tablet workflow, Procreate frequently stands alone. Offering a desktop-class bitmap graphics editor experience, the app remains fast, fluid, and deeply optimized for the Apple Pencil. While Android users can look toward alternatives like HiPaint and Infinite Painter, neither completely replicates the fluid canvas rendering or the extensive customizable library of brushes mimicking pencils, ink, and paint.

Procreate also features time-lapse recordings and 3D painting capabilities. It also maintains a strictly traditional approach, remaining completely free of AI-generated art tools. Available for iPad and iPhone via a one-time purchase of $12.99 or $5.99 respectively, it has never expanded to Google Play. Ryan Haines notes that because Procreate’s creators are a small team with no interest in an Android build, the vastly broader array of disparate stylus standards on Android makes a port too expensive to justify.

Monopolizing Music Creation with GarageBand

GarageBand has spent years defining consumer digital audio workstations on mobile. Built for musicians and hobbyists alike, the app delivers multi-track support, real instrument recording for guitars and keyboards, and an expansive suite of instrument synthesizers including diverse drum kits. Crucially, it remains entirely free for Apple users.

Android musicians must rely on third-party options like BandLab and Walk Band. While functional, they lack the polished layout and smooth integration of Apple's software. Because Apple owns the IP and treats GarageBand as a core ecosystem differentiator, external deployment is nonexistent.

Privacy and Audio Engineering in Overcast

Podcast consumption on iOS relies heavily on Overcast, a privacy-focused player designed by sole developer Marco Arment. The app guarantees a clean UI free from third-party analytics, tracking codes, or intrusive advertising networks. Syncing libraries cleanly via iCloud across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, it also features specialized audio tools.

The standout audio engine shrinks dead air dynamically without distorting speech, while Voice Boost normalizes audio tracks to lift hosts clear of background noise. Available as a free download or a $29.99 annual ad-free tier, its single-developer architecture makes an Android port unfeasible. Pocket Casts serves as the closest alternative for Google users.

Aviation-Grade Precision with Flighty

For frequent flyers, Flighty provides deep preflight, preboarding, and post-landing data. Unlike basic notification tools, it pulls in aviation-grade metrics including aircraft age tracking, proximity radar, exact flight paths, and check-in alerts. An advanced offline mode allows passengers to track long-haul flights without an active web connection.

The Reality of Platform Lock-In

Other titles like the media organizer Infuse, the raw-image editor Darkroom, and the markdown-based Bear Notes round out the list of iOS exclusives that showcase the deep divide between mobile platforms.