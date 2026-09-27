Korea seeks gold in baseball and handball at 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Korea enters a high-stakes multi-sport medal hunt at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 27, featuring a baseball gold-medal rematch against Japan, a decisive women’s handball clash, world-ranked badminton action, and Woo Sang-hyeok’s high jump event.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Baseball Redemption: Gwak Bin Gets the Call in the Gold Medal Rematch

The Korean baseball delegation faces an immediate test of resilience as they step onto the diamond at the Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Field for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games final against Japan. Seeking their fifth Asian Games title, Korea must quickly pivot following a 5-0 shutout loss to Japan in the Super Round. That setback marked Korea’s first defeat to a Japanese side at the Asian Games in two decades.

To reverse the tactical script, management hands the pitching ball to Gwak Bin. The Doosan right-hander enters the final carrying a formidable KBO league stat line across 26 appearances, boasting an 11-7 record and a sharp 2.26 ERA. With Major League Baseball scouts tracking his development closely, Gwak’s performance on the mound will dictate whether Korea can solve the tactical approach of Japan’s industrial league roster and secure the gold.

Key Matchup Metrics: 2026 Asian Games Baseball Final Team Tournament Status Recent Result Key Starting Pitcher South Korea Gold Medal Contender (Seeking 5th straight title) W, 9-2 vs. China (Sep 26) Gwak Bin (11-7, 2.26 ERA) Japan Gold Medal Contender (Industrial League Roster) W, 5-0 vs. South Korea (Sep 25) TBD / Staff Arm

Handball and Track Stars Chase Golden Opportunities

Simultaneously, the women’s handball team takes the court at the Inazawa Entrio in Aichi Prefecture for a high-intensity round-robin finale against Japan. Both nations enter the fixture riding pristine 5-0 records. The match carries heavy historical weight, serving as a direct redemption arc following Korea’s 10-goal defeat to Japan in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games final.

In track and field, Woo Sang-hyeok begins his quest for an Asian Games gold medal in his fourth appearance at the games. Due to a reduced entry list in his event, organizers bypassed the qualification round, thrusting competitors straight into the medal-deciding final. Woo previously settled for silver medals at both the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games and the 2022 Hangzhou Games.

Badminton Heavyweights and Volleyball Resurgence

On the courts of the Ichinomiya City Gymnasium, world number one An Se-young headlines the badminton slate with a high-stakes women’s singles quarterfinal clash against Thailand’s fifth-ranked Ratchanok Intanon. Should An pass this test, a grueling path awaits, featuring potential clashes with China's fourth-ranked Chen Yufei in the semifinals, followed by a prospective gold-medal match against either Japan's Yamaguchi Akane or China's Wang Zhiyi.

Meanwhile, the men’s doubles pairings of Seo Seung-jae and Kim Won-ho, alongside teammates Ki Dong-ju and Kang Min-hyuk, also push into the tournament’s 8th-final rounds. Elsewhere in the schedule, the men’s volleyball team kicks off its campaign in Pool D against the Philippines, aiming to rebound from a loss to Pakistan in the 12-team tournament at the previous Asian Games and claim their first podium finish in eight years.

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