Olivia Rodrigo launches The Unraveled Tour at PeoplesBank Arena

Olivia Rodrigo launched “The Unraveled Tour” at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday night, delivering a setlist structured around the four seasons. Performing tracks from her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, alongside career-spanning hits, Rodrigo treated fans to elaborate stage designs, costume changes, and theatrical elements like a rain effect that melted her dress.

The Bottom Line The Opening Night: The tour kicked off on September 25, 2026, at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, running a 23- to 26-song set depending on stylistic tracking.

The tour kicked off on September 25, 2026, at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, running a 23- to 26-song set depending on stylistic tracking. The Conceptual Arc: The entire arena production is methodically divided into four distinct chapters: Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter.

The entire arena production is methodically divided into four distinct chapters: Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. The Live Schedule: Following her second Hartford date on Saturday, September 26th, Rodrigo takes the production across multi-night stops in North America before heading overseas in the spring.

Mapping the Seasons of the Unraveled Tour

Opening the night surrounded by floral arrangements, Rodrigo anchored the arena experience in a seasonal narrative. The stage backdrop shifted dynamically from the blooming aesthetics of Spring to the moody shadows of Winter, keeping the visual language tightly synchronized with her evolving discography.

Photo: capitalfm.com

During the set, Rodrigo moved fluidly between instruments, strapping on an electric guitar, sitting down at the piano, and scaling the barricades to engage directly with the Hartford crowd. In one of the night’s most talked-about physical effects, her stage costume visibly dissolved in a simulated downpour, marrying pop spectacle with emotional vulnerability.

The Complete Hartford Opening Night Setlist

Drawing from her era GUTS, her debut SOUR, and her June release you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Rodrigo constructed a massive evening of live music. Capitalizing on her expanding catalog, the evening was broken down into clear thematic blocks.

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Tour Chapter Featured Songs Spring drop dead, u + me = <3, so american, good 4 u, deja vu Summer my way, serena joy, bad idea right?, ballad of a homeschooled girl, vampire, purple Autumn stupid song, maggots for brains, traitor, begged, cigarette smoke Winter honeybee, favorite crime, drivers license, less, the cure Encore / Spring Return deja vu, all-american bitch, expectations

While core fan favorites like “drivers license,” “good 4 u,” and “vampire” had the arena singing in unison, the live debuts of new tracks from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love defined the core of the evening. Notably, tracks like “brutal,” “get him back!,” “obsessed,” and “Can’t Catch Me Now” were left off the opening night layout, alongside deep cuts like “jealousy, jealousy.” From her latest LP, every track made the live cut save for “what’s wrong with me?”

Routing and Immediate Live Schedule

After completing her second night at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford on Saturday, September 26th, Rodrigo heads into multi-night residencies across major markets. The itinerary includes high-profile stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn before the international routing commences in the spring.

Tickets for the vast majority of the arena dates vanished quickly during initial public on-sales. Beyond her standard touring footprint, Rodrigo’s live presence extends outward into the cultural calendar; she was recently confirmed to perform at the Los Angeles edition of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball on December 4th. This follows a busy summer that included the launch of her Daisy Chain Fields festival, a one-off charity single titled “serena joy,” and a branded beverage collaboration with Taco Bell.