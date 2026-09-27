Jon Watts to Direct New Star Wars Movie: Episode X in Development

Jon Watts is attached to direct the first installment of Lucasfilm’s new mystery trilogy written by Simon Kinberg, marking a return to the franchise for the filmmaker after co-creating the 2024 television series Skeleton Crew. Intended as Episode X and part of the broader Skywalker Saga, the project features Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker in some capacity, though it remains in development without a greenlight from Disney.

The Bottom Line The Creative Team: Jon Watts steps behind the camera to direct, working from scripts crafted by Simon Kinberg for an anticipated Episode X.

Jon Watts steps behind the camera to direct, working from scripts crafted by Simon Kinberg for an anticipated Episode X. Franchise Connections: The trilogy will feature Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker in some capacity, continuing the narrative lineage of the main episodic films.

The trilogy will feature Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker in some capacity, continuing the narrative lineage of the main episodic films. Development Status: Lucasfilm has not yet officially greenlit the project, making Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter the furthest along on the studio’s theatrical development track.

Mapping the Next Chapter of the Skywalker Saga

Lucasfilm is steadily shaping the future of its flagship cinematic universe even as production hums along elsewhere. While deep in post-production on Star Wars: Starfighter—directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling ahead of its planned May 27, 2027 release—the studio is looking further down the road. The next phase of a potential new Skywalker Saga is coming into focus, positioning the franchise to push past the numerical boundaries established by Episodes I through IX.

Simon Kinberg has quietly worked on writing this mystery trilogy since late 2024. Sources indicate that the project is intended to act as the next major chapter following the multi-generational stories of the Luke Skywalker family. Crucially, Daisy Ridley is slated to appear in some capacity as Rey Skywalker, bridging the gap between the sequel trilogy that wrapped up in 2019 and this emerging narrative arc. Lucasfilm had no comment on the ongoing development.

Here is the kicker: while the creative puzzle pieces are sliding into place, the corporate machinery still has work to do. Industry sources note that the project remains strictly in development and has not yet received an official greenlight from parent company Disney. Among the features sitting on the development slate, however, it currently commands the position furthest along the track right after Starfighter.

Jon Watts and the Blockbuster Blueprint

The director previously helmed the commercial juggernaut of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy for Marvel Studios, navigating the grueling logistics of 2017’s Homecoming, 2019’s Far From Home, and 2021’s No Way Home. That blockbuster track record makes him a reliable choice for a franchise that has famously experienced its share of directorial friction over the years.

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Watts is no stranger to the galaxy far, far away. In 2024, he co-created and co-wrote the Disney+ series Skeleton Crew alongside Christopher Ford, bringing an Amblin-esque coming-of-age sensibility to the New Republic era. The series starred Jude Law alongside young actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith, with Watts personally directing two episodes. That television venture preceded a first-look feature deal signed in 2024 between Walt Disney Studios and Watts’ production company, Freshman Year, alongside producer Dianne McGunigle.

Lucasfilm Feature and Streaming Pipeline Highlights Project Key Talent Status / Release Window Star Wars: Starfighter Directed by Shawn Levy; starring Ryan Gosling In post-production; targeting May 27, 2027 Untitled Mystery Trilogy (Episode X) Directed by Jon Watts; written by Simon Kinberg In development; features Rey Skywalker Skeleton Crew (Season 1) Co-created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford; starring Jude Law Released in 2024 (Streaming)

Managing Studio Shifts and Collaborative Lineups

The path from indie filmmaking to mega-budget studio machinery has defined much of Watts’ recent career. After breaking out with the low-budget thriller Cop Car, his ascent through Marvel cemented his reputation for handling massive box-office productions. Following his departure from the wall-crawler’s solo adventures, his slate expanded to include high-profile swings like Apple’s thriller Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

NEW STAR WARS SERIES From SPIDERMAN Director, John Watts!

Now, his return to theatrical space operas places him in an exclusive cinematic lineage. Watts joins a roster of filmmakers who have steered the franchise, including George Lucas, Irvin Kershner, Richard Marquand, J.J. Abrams, and Rian Johnson. With Knight Edge Media first breaking the news of his attachment, the director stands ready to anchor Lucasfilm’s next big gamble as the studio plots its anniversary milestones and post-Skywalker horizons.

As Disney evaluates its overarching theatrical schedule, fans are left to wonder how this creative pairing will shape the tone of a post-sequel galaxy. Drop a comment below with your thoughts on Jon Watts stepping into the director’s chair for Episode X.