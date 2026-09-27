Sophie Thibault features rural lifestyle of Bergeron and Levesque

As of late September 2026, Sophie Thibault has launched the second season of her photo chronicle series in La Presse, capturing the tranquil, sustainable lifestyle of Marie-France Bergeron and Pierre Levesque on their 360-acre Estrie estate in Saint-Georges-de-Windsor, blending human-centric storytelling with deep ecological preservation.

The Bottom Line The Subject: Sophie Thibault explores the sustainable rural lifestyle of Marie-France Bergeron and Pierre Levesque in Saint-Georges-de-Windsor, Estrie. The Ecological Impact: Pierre Levesque collaborated with Ducks Unlimited in the 1980s to flood 30 hectares of land, creating a permanent wetland and wildlife sanctuary for local fauna. The Milestone: The feature coincides with the couple’s 54th wedding anniversary, marking decades of self-built homesteading and environmental stewardship.

A New Chapter in Visual Storytelling

Stepping away from her role as a news anchor, Sophie Thibault has carved out a distinct visual and literary space. Entering its second season, her photo chronicle for La Presse turns its lens toward human-centric narratives that anchor themselves deeply in the natural world. Late August brought her to the rolling hills of Saint-Georges-de-Windsor in Estrie, where a encounter with a remarkable couple blossomed into a moving portrait of rural dedication.

For six years, Pierre Levesque and Marie-France Bergeron have managed a rural gîte on sprawling lands that span 360 acres. The invitation to visit arrived a year prior, sparked by shared passions for wetlands and wildlife conservation. Levesque, a wildlife technician and biologist by training, spent his early career mapping spawning grounds across Montreal-area waterways and initiated the creation of the Frayère park in Boucherville.

Engineering Nature and Sustaining Wildlife

What began as a professional dedication to conservation transformed into a personal crusade in the 1980s. Working alongside Ducks Unlimited, Levesque oversaw the permanent flooding of 30 hectares of land, installing a permanent concrete barrier complete with a fish migration ladder—a first in Quebec. This engineered wetland quickly transformed into a flourishing ecosystem.

Today, beavers, otters, and muskrats populate the waters, alongside regular avian visitors like loons and cormorants. Most notably, the Canada crane has nested on the property for six years. Armed with binoculars, Levesque watches over swallows and deer traversing the property, offering guests a rare glimpse into a restored, harmonious habitat.

Estrie Property & Conservation Snapshot Feature Details Total Land Area 360 acres in Saint-Georges-de-Windsor, Estrie Wetland Restoration 30 hectares flooded in the 1980s with Ducks Unlimited Property Operations Rural gîte managed for six years; guest pavilion with solar power Anniversary Milestone 54 years of marriage celebrated on August 26, 2026

Autoconstruction and Innovation

Inspiration struck the couple during a Franco-Québécois exchange in the 1980s, particularly after Levesque explored France’s Dombes region, renowned for its landscape shaped by thousands of ponds and rich bird life. Trips to Iceland, Norway, and the Netherlands further shaped their vision of sustainable living. Near the main house—which they have continuously expanded over 46 years—stands an intimate guest refuge built entirely by hand using their extensive forestry knowledge.

The guest pavilion operates via a solar photovoltaic system, feeding surplus electricity directly back into Hydro-Québec. Surrounded by meticulously tended gardens featuring vibrant tropical cannas cultivated by Bergeron, the estate functions as a masterclass in modern rural self-sufficiency.

A Legacy of Partnership

Thibault’s visit coincided with a monumental milestone: the couple’s 54th wedding anniversary on August 26. Having met at age 17 during a high school Christmas party, they married five years later before Bergeron embarked on a teaching career. Their enduring partnership, etched into a piece of birch bark nearly six decades ago, is anchored by a shared philosophy of mutual respect, active listening, and continuous project creation.

Accompanied by Kana, their three-year-old Goldendoodle who roams the forest trails freely, Levesque and Bergeron look toward their 60th anniversary in 2027. Through Thibault’s lens, their sanctuary emerges not merely as a vacation escape, but as a living blueprint for sustainable coexistence with the natural world.