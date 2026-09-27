Channing Tatum Shuts Down Burner Account Theory

Channing Tatum dismissed viral social media rumors on September 21, 2026, after internet sleuths accused him of running an anonymous Instagram burner account to troll his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé Harry Styles. The actor bluntly denied the speculation, stating he has only one official account.

Over the weekend of September 19 to 21, pop culture forums across X and Reddit erupted over an inactive Instagram handle named @bidness_nonya. The account had left pointed remarks beneath posts concerning Kravitz and Styles, including a comment on a DeuxMoi post reading Just here for the hate alongside other snarky observations. Speculation snowballed when eagle-eyed users noticed that Tatum’s verified Instagram account appeared to be the anonymous profile’s sole follower, triggering a digital investigation into whether the actor was secretly managing the account in his spare time.

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Facing mounting online chatter, Tatum took to his official Instagram account on Monday, September 21, to shut down the conspiracy theory with characteristic bluntness. He questioned the logic of using a burner profile while keeping his own verified handle attached to it as its only follower.

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“Yo i truly can’t believe yall think this is what I’m doing with my free time. Fuckin hilarious. Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum.” Photo: aol.com Channing Tatum

Shortly after the actor’s statement, the disputed profile went dark and was deactivated, while Tatum reportedly unfollowed the handle. Independent observers quickly pointed out holes in the original conspiracy theory. Open-source intelligence sleuths on Reddit noted that the account likely originated as a fan page dedicated to Tatum before changing its name and scrubbing its follower list down to him. Because the actor follows thousands of accounts, including dozens of fan pages with tiny followings, the digital breadcrumbs did not add up to intentional trolling.

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Connecting the Romantic History Behind the Rumor

The internet’s eagerness to link Tatum to the burner account stems from high-profile shifts in Hollywood relationships. Tatum and Kravitz began dating in 2021 after collaborating on her directorial debut Blink Twice, released in 2024. The pair became engaged in 2023 before parting ways in October 2024. Kravitz subsequently began dating Harry Styles in 2025, with reports confirming their engagement in April 2026.

Photo: fashiontimes.co.uk

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The anonymous account had directly referenced that history, leaving comments that picked apart Tatum’s past descriptions of Kravitz as an intentional person and drawing comparisons to her public appearances with Styles. While internet commentators spun elaborate theories, no evidence ever connected the actor to the posts.

Busy Schedules Outweigh Online Drama

While the internet spent the weekend decoding a defunct Instagram handle, Tatum had far more demanding professional commitments occupying his calendar. The actor has maintained a packed release schedule across film and television.