Chris Hansen slams Primetime film and Robert Pattinson’s performance

Former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen has publicly slammed the A24 film Primetime following a late September screening in New York, giving Robert Pattinson’s performance a “D” grade. Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the feature explores the 2006 transition of Hansen’s NBC segment into a standalone primetime block, leaving the real-life investigator accusing Hollywood of delivering a distorted, unauthorized hit piece.

The Bottom Line The Screening Reaction: After watching the film at a Times Square AMC on Thursday, Chris Hansen called the project “pure fiction” and “so detached from reality.”

After watching the film at a Times Square AMC on Thursday, Chris Hansen called the project “pure fiction” and “so detached from reality.” The Core Conflict: Hansen previously considered legal action and clashed with A24 over preview agreements, objecting to his portrayal as an unhinged, dark figure.

Hansen previously considered legal action and clashed with A24 over preview agreements, objecting to his portrayal as an unhinged, dark figure. Box Office Standing: Distributed by A24, Primetime opened in theaters on Friday, Sept. 25, following a debut at the Venice Film Festival, securing $8.49 million domestically.

Inside Chris Hansen’s Post-Screening Outburst

Weeks after publicly voicing his displeasure with the studio’s promotional rollout, Chris Hansen finally took a seat for Primetime. Emerging from a Times Square AMC theater late Thursday night, the 67-year-old television personality did not mince words regarding how Hollywood chose to dramatize his investigative career.

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“I can tell you that most of it is pure fiction. They mix in some reality here and there,” Hansen stated in a pre-taped segment for his YouTube channel and podcast, Have A Seat With Chris Hansen. He elaborated further during an appearance on Fox News, telling viewers that the film felt “so detached from reality” and ultimately awarding Robert Pattinson’s imitation a failing grade.

Deconstructing the Artistic Liberties of Primetime

Director Lance Oppenheim framed the feature around the high-pressure era when To Catch a Predator morphed from a recurring Dateline NBC segment into a cultural juggernaut. However, the creative liberties taken in the script deeply unsettled the real-world team behind the cameras. Hansen revealed that roughly 13 members of his former crew screened the film, and while some appreciated the technical camera work, they grew bored within the first thirty minutes and felt alienated by the finished product.

Photo: yahoo.com

Hansen specifically zeroed in on bizarre stylistic choices, including a scene featuring a shirtless Pattinson reciting lines in front of a mirror, calling the sequence “absurd.” According to Hansen, the film’s underlying narrative frames the investigative team as an obscure operation desperate for a primetime slot—a framing he dismisses as factually inaccurate since the segment always aired during peak viewing hours.

Primetime Release & Performance Metrics Metric Details Release Date September 25 (Theatrical) Distributor A24 Festival Origin Venice Film Festival (7-minute ovation) Opening Box Office $8.49 million domestically (Second place) Subject Reaction “D” grade performance rating by Chris Hansen

Legal Standoffs and Studio Friction Preceding the Premiere

The animosity between the production and its real-life subject extends far beyond artistic disagreements. Earlier in August, Hansen consulted with legal counsel to explore potential avenues of accountability, questioning the boundaries between creative inspiration and identity misappropriation. His frustration stemmed partly from a pre-screening dispute with A24, where the studio required him to sign an agreement before viewing an early cut.

While studio representatives maintained that the document was a standard non-disclosure agreement designed to protect intellectual property and prevent spoilers, Hansen viewed the terms as an attempt to strip away his potential legal rights. Despite the controversy and widespread public debate, Primetime officially opened in theaters on Friday, Sept. 25, pulling in $8.49 million domestically during its opening frame. As audiences continue to pack theaters to catch the dramatized thriller, Hansen insists that his actual legacy remains untouched by Hollywood’s dark reimagining.