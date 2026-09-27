Jonathan Lipnicki Discusses Full-Frontal Nudity in A24 Film Primetime

Former child star Jonathan Lipnicki, now 35, tackles a high-risk role in A24’s new film Primetime, which follows the making of the TV show To Catch a Predator and the final sting operation that led to it being canceled. Lipnicki portrays a captured predator named Crazyfrog73, featuring a full-frontal nudity scene that required immense artistic courage.

The Bottom Line The Project: Jonathan Lipnicki stars as Crazyfrog73 in A24’s Primetime, depicting the events surrounding the cancellation of To Catch a Predator.

Jonathan Lipnicki stars as Crazyfrog73 in A24’s Primetime, depicting the events surrounding the cancellation of To Catch a Predator. The Risk: The role features a striking full-frontal stripping scene opposite Skyler Gisondo’s character, Dan.

The role features a striking full-frontal stripping scene opposite Skyler Gisondo’s character, Dan. The Mindset: Lipnicki admitted the combination of the dark subject matter and full nudity sparked intense anxiety, but he believes artistic growth requires tackling frightening material.

Stepping Out of Child Stardom and Into the Dark

Jonathan Lipnicki is remembered by audiences for his turn in 1996’s Jerry Maguire, followed by hits like Stuart Little and Dr. Dolittle. In the A24 feature Primetime, Lipnicki plays Crazyfrog73, one of the targets snared in a depiction of the final sting operation that led to the cancellation of the television series To Catch a Predator.

The film places Lipnicki opposite Skyler Gisondo, who stars as a decoy named Dan. During a key sequence, Lipnicki's character enters a house and immediately drops his pants in front of Gisondo during his first time as a decoy. The moment is entirely unfiltered, offering viewers unshielded, full-frontal nudity.

Confronting Anxiety Behind the Full-Frontal Scene

Speaking candidly about the experience, Lipnicki shared his initial reaction to the script’s demanding requirements.

“I laughed, but it also gave me a lot of anxiety. It’s a crazy thing to wrap your brain around,” Lipnicki recounted. “As actors, we pray for dark material and for things we can really sink our teeth into. Ultimately, you have to ask yourself, ‘Am I as courageous an artist as I say I am?’ I had to answer that question, and I was courageous enough to take the plunge.”

While the actor previously performed full-frontal nudity in the play Lost Girls, combining physical exposure with such deeply repulsive character motivations created a uniquely intimidating atmosphere on set. “Not only are you a pedophile — you’re a naked, full-frontal pedophile. It was intimidating, to say the least,” Lipnicki noted. Despite harboring second thoughts even after wrapping the shoot, he adheres to a strict creative philosophy: when art genuinely scares you, it is usually the exact project you need to pursue.

From Family Classics to Independent Drama

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