Charles and Georgina Barnes’s new home has 150 building defects

When Charles and Georgina Barnes collected the keys to their newly built south Leicestershire property in February 2026 after saving for three years, an independent snagging inspection revealed 150 defects.

The Bottom Line Quality Deficit: Data from the Home Builders Federation’s March 2025 customer satisfaction survey reveals that 93.7% of new-build buyers report defects or snags after moving in.

Data from the Home Builders Federation’s March 2025 customer satisfaction survey reveals that 93.7% of new-build buyers report defects or snags after moving in. Regulatory Friction: Despite sign-offs by the National House Building Council (NHBC), independent inspectors argue that baseline approvals fail to catch workmanship failures in carpentry, bricklaying, and roofing.

Despite sign-offs by the National House Building Council (NHBC), independent inspectors argue that baseline approvals fail to catch workmanship failures in carpentry, bricklaying, and roofing. Market Valuation Impact: Persistent build-quality disputes expose homebuilders—such as Vistry, which is responsible for the housing developer Countryside that built the Barnes’s property—to remediation costs and reputational risks.

Anatomy of a Flawed Handover

Buying a brand-new home represents a major financial commitment for retail buyers, frequently requiring years of capital accumulation. For the Barnes family, the £299,995 investment in south Leicestershire was meant to provide security and long-term asset stability. Instead, the reality of modern housing development met them at the front door.

An independent assessment conducted by Swansea-based New Home Quality Control uncovered 150 discrete building defects. Among the most critical were incorrectly installed fire barriers, which present severe safety hazards, alongside signs of previous leaks and sub-standard gas meter cabinet fittings. Inspectors also identified low water pressure and roofing defects throughout the property.

Here is the math: according to evidence submitted by the New Homes Ombudsman Service, just over a quarter of all new-build purchasers identify more than 15 distinct construction problems upon moving into their properties.

Industry Defenses Face Independent Skepticism

The institutional apparatus governing UK homebuilding defends the existing framework of quality assurance. The National House Building Council (NHBC) maintains that it is the responsibility of developers to guarantee that properties comply with building regulations. The organization notes that it performs inspections before owners get the keys, while requiring homeowners to report defects within a two-year warranty window.

Similarly, the Home Builders Federation (HBF) argues that new properties are built by diverse tradespeople exposed to varying weather conditions, making some snags inevitable. The HBF asserts that most snagging issues tend to be minor and that current quality standards keep pace with housebuilding rates. The federation emphasizes that labor shortages and regulatory barriers create operational hurdles, yet maintains that comprehensive warranty frameworks and regulations already protect consumers.

But the balance sheet tells a different story on the ground. John Cooper, co-founder of New Home Quality Control, left his role as a contracts manager in 2018 after being instructed by a site manager to conceal a building defect from an incoming buyer. Cooper notes that his firm has never examined a home completely free of defects. He points directly to shortages of qualified labor:

“It’s always going to be carpentry issues and bricklaying issues. I just think that there’s not enough quality bricklayers to build the amount of properties that the developers are building across the UK on a yearly basis.”

Cooper’s team has frequently uncovered missing or counterfeit weep vents—decorative plastic inserts placed into exterior walls instead of functional moisture-release channels. When questioned about regulatory sign-offs, Cooper expressed frustration with the current approval mechanism, noting that if pre-handover sign-offs functioned effectively, independent inspection firms would not exist.

Financial and Structural Metrics of UK Housebuilding

Metric / Indicator Reported Figure / Data Point Contextual Source New-Build Defect Reporting Rate 93.7% of buyers report snags Home Builders Federation (March 2025 Survey) High-Defect Threshold Just over a quarter of buyers find more than 15 problems New Homes Ombudsman Service

Vistry, the parent company of Countryside—the developer responsible for the Barnes’s home—stated that it supports independent inspections as an extra layer of reassurance. The firm confirmed that its build teams conduct internal checks and schedule review meetings with buyers two to three weeks post-move-in to coordinate remediation work under the two-year developer warranty.

Policy Responses and Market Outlook

The Welsh government has expressed commitment to improving home quality, while the UK government has expressed commitment to improving home quality and investing in construction workers.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

The Home Builders Federation has indicated support for statutory registration for builders, though it continues to push back against calls for blanket additional inspections. The HBF warns that independent snagging inspectors lack uniform statutory regulation, advising consumers to verify the qualifications of any snagging inspectors they hire.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.