Lee Seung-Gi Launches YouTube Channel to Share Family and Married Life

Korean star Lee Seung-gi launched a personal YouTube channel titled Sorry, I’m Lee Seung-gi, I Want to Do YouTube Too on September 24, 2026. The singer and actor candidly shared his new domestic routine, balancing fatherhood with his 31-month-old daughter, alongside financial changes following his 2023 marriage to actress Lee Da-in.

The Bottom Line The YouTube Debut: Lee launched his low-profile YouTube channel to show a raw, unpolished side of his daily family and career life without heavy promotional campaigns.

Lee launched his low-profile YouTube channel to show a raw, unpolished side of his daily family and career life without heavy promotional campaigns. The Parenting Dynamic: His 31-month-old daughter enthusiastically watches his singing videos at home and boasts to her kindergarten classmates that “our dad is a singer,” while acting reserved around him.

His 31-month-old daughter enthusiastically watches his singing videos at home and boasts to her kindergarten classmates that “our dad is a singer,” while acting reserved around him. The Real-World Stakes: Alongside his domestic pivot, Lee is locked in a legal dispute with Big Planet Made Ent’s P-ARC Group, centering on uncalculated revenues and a 10.5 billion KRW lease deposit.

Unfiltered Fatherhood and the 31-Month-Old Fan

Lee’s new digital venture feels remarkably unscripted. Reflecting on his current lifestyle in his debut video, the entertainer admitted that his world now revolves entirely around work and home. Weekend schedules are no longer dictated by industry obligations, but by playground visits and school pickups.

Lee leaned fully into proud-parent territory when discussing his toddler. According to the artist, his 31-month-old daughter has experienced a verbal explosion since age two, running and speaking fluidly. Here is the kicker: she is already a dedicated fan of his musical catalog. While she regularly requests his stage performances in the family car, her public behavior tells a completely different story.

In front of her father, the toddler plays it completely cool. Yet, according to reports, she proudly informs her kindergarten classmates that her father is a singer. Lee expressed amusement at the stark contrast between her brazen declarations at school and her quiet demeanor at home.

From Mainstream Stardom to Frugal Driving Habits

Fatherhood and marriage have visibly altered more than just Lee’s weekly schedule—they have fundamentally overhauled his approach to personal finance. Discussing his newfound appreciation for solo time behind the wheel, Lee revealed a surprising shift in his economic habits since tying the knot.

Before marriage, convenience ruled his routine; he pulled into the nearest gas station without a second thought. Today, the singer admits to actively searching online for fuel price comparisons before filling up his tank. Even the production crew expressed genuine shock at the transformation, highlighting how domestic life grounds him.

Despite his desire to keep the channel quiet and low-stakes—admitting he was genuinely terrified of widespread public attention—the launch arrives during a turbulent chapter of his professional life.

Legal Battle and the 10.5 Billion Won Deposit Dispute

While Lee presents an approachable persona on screen, his off-camera reality involves intense legal maneuvers. The YouTube rollout coincides with an ongoing legal dispute between Lee and his former management associates at Big Planet Made Ent, specifically involving P-ARC Group Chairwoman Cha Ga-won.

In August 2026, Lee filed criminal charges against Chairwoman Cha, alleging embezzlement tied to unliquidated settlement funds and construction costs for a building project. The financial friction extends to a 10.5 billion KRW residential lease agreement. Lee moved into a Hannam-dong villa owned by Cha’s household in 2024, but following the contract’s expiration in August 2026, he has reportedly failed to recover the multi-billion-won deposit, prompting formal legal retaliation.

Lee Seung-gi: Recent Career and Legal Timeline Date / Period Event Context 2023 Marriage Married actress Lee Da-in; family has since expanded to one daughter and one son. 2024 Hannam-dong Lease Moved into a luxury villa owned by P-ARC Group Chairwoman Cha Ga-won’s household with a 10.5 billion KRW deposit. August 2026 Legal Action Filed Initiated criminal charges against Chairwoman Cha for alleged embezzlement and unfulfilled settlement payouts; demanded return of the lease deposit. September 24, 2026 YouTube Launch Unveiled personal channel Sorry, I’m Lee Seung-gi, I Want to Do YouTube Too, detailing domestic fatherhood and frugal living.

The Broader Creator Pivot for Veteran Icons

By blending domestic vulnerability with self-deprecating humor about fuel prices, Lee positions himself as an everyday consumer rather than an untouchable idol.

The Takeaway

Lee Seung-gi’s transition into unfiltered vlogging highlights the delicate dance between maintaining an approachable public persona and managing intense behind-the-scenes legal battles. As the legal fallout with Big Planet Made Ent continues to unfold, his digital pivot offers fans a welcome dose of authenticity. How do you view veteran stars stepping into independent digital creation? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.