Xiaomi launches 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max flagship smartphones in China

Xiaomi launched its 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max flagship smartphones in China on September 27, 2026, featuring high-end mobile processors and advanced camera arrays. Reporter Julheri detailed the rollout, noting that the Pro models introduce smart privacy displays, dedicated AI hardware buttons, and secondary rear screens. Pricing starts at 5,999 yuan for the base Pro model and 6,999 yuan for the Pro Max.

Hardware Performance and Silicon Architecture

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. Meanwhile, the larger 18 Pro Max steps up to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip. Both handsets feature identical camera hardware, including a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. Storage and global availability details indicate that these units will soon transition out of the Chinese domestic market.

Display Innovation and Dedicated AI Controls

The devices incorporate a smart privacy display function similar to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which blocks side-angle viewing when the screen is active. To manage this feature quickly, Xiaomi placed a dedicated AI hardware button on the left side of the chassis. On the back, a secondary rear display handles notifications, selfie previews, widgets, and mini-apps. The Pro Max edition also appears in a special red transparent casing option.

Battery Capacities and Global Market Plans

Power management differs significantly between the two configurations. The Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a 7,000 mAh battery, while the 18 Pro Max expands capacity to 8,500 mAh paired with 100-watt wired charging. Following their release in China at 5,999 yuan for the Pro and 6,999 yuan for the Pro Max, both smartphones are slated for a global release, with consumer interest centering on whether the special red transparent edition will cross international borders.