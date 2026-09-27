Kentucky Football Defeats South Alabama 45-21 With Rushing Attack

Kentucky Football overcame an early-game hangover from their Texas A&M victory to defeat South Alabama 45-21. Powered by a historically dominant rushing attack that amassed 399 yards and five touchdowns, the Wildcats rebounded from a first-half deficit to secure a comfortable win in Lexington.

Overcoming Early Defensive Vulnerabilities and First-Half Errors

The matchup began with significant friction for the Wildcats. Lingering effects from the previous week’s win over Texas A&M manifested immediately, as Kentucky committed uncharacteristic mistakes, including a muffed punt and an early turnover on downs that dug an early hole. South Alabama capitalized on the shifting momentum, taking a 21-14 lead with under two minutes remaining in the first half.

The tide turned decisively right before intermission. Junior running back Jason Patterson ignited the offense with a 75-yard rushing touchdown, aided by a pancake block from Lance Heard that left him untouched on his sprint to the end zone. Shortly after, Grant Godfrey intercepted South Alabama quarterback Jared Hollins—earning the Jaguars their first turnover of the season. Adam Zouagui converted the ensuing opportunity into a field goal, sending Kentucky into the locker room with a narrow 24-21 advantage.

A Ground Game Masterclass Breaks Open the Second Half

Kentucky completely seized control of the contest after the break. Opening the second half with a lightning-fast four-play, 75-yard drive featuring three runs from CJ Baxter capped by another Patterson touchdown, the Wildcats established absolute dominance on the ground. The entire backfield engineered a staggering performance.

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Patterson led the charge with 189 rushing yards and three touchdowns, securing the game’s MVP honors after entering the day without a single score across the first three games. He was joined by CJ Baxter, who contributed 149 yards and a touchdown, and Jovantae Barnes, who chipped in 100 yards and his first rushing touchdown as a Wildcat. Together, the trio formed a historic three-headed monster that punished South Alabama’s defensive front, heavily aided by elite blocking from the offensive line.

Closing Out Clean and Looking Ahead to South Carolina

Quarterback Kenny Minchey experienced a turbulent afternoon, completing 19 of 26 passes for 177 yards alongside a fumble and first-half drops. However, the aerial attack stabilized in the second half, highlighted by Minchey connecting with Shane Carr for a late passing touchdown that sealed the 45-21 margin. South Alabama was held completely scoreless in the second half.

Reflecting on the performance after the final whistle, offensive coordinator Will Stein admitted he was “still not very happy,” pointing to the early execution lapses. Yet, the overwhelming production from the running back room allowed the coaching staff to clear the bench and secure the spread. Kentucky now shifts its focus toward a road matchup in Columbia next weekend against South Carolina, scheduled for a 4:15 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.