South Korea Eyes Baseball and Handball Gold Against Japan at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

As the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games enter their final full week of competition on Sept. 26, 2026, South Korea’s elite baseball squad prepares to face host country Japan in the gold medal match at Toyohashi, while the nation’s women’s handball team seeks revenge against the same rival for the tournament title.

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KBO Stars Chase Historic Diamond Dominance

Managed by Ryu Ji-hyun, the South Korean baseball team consists of top-tier talent drawn directly from the Korea Baseball Organization. They arrived at the tournament aiming for a fifth consecutive gold medal.

The road to the final hit a major speed bump during the opening game of the Super Round on Friday. South Korea absorbed a 5-0 loss against host Japan at Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Stadium. Ryu’s squad bounced back in emphatic fashion on Saturday, dismantling China 9-2 to secure their ticket to the gold medal game.

Meanwhile, Japan advanced by defeating Chinese Taipei 7-3 on Saturday. That sets up an immediate rematch on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Toyohashi, some 85 kilometers southeast of the main host city of Nagoya. South Korean starter Choi Min-seok enters the fixture carrying defensive stability after completing a sharp outing against China.

Handball Redemption on the Line in Inazawa

Away from the diamond, the women’s handball tournament reaches its climax at Entrio in Inazawa, just northwest of Nagoya. The schedule avoids a traditional knockout bracket, awarding medals strictly on final round-robin standings.

Entering Sunday’s showdown, South Korea and Japan stand completely deadlocked as the only undefeated sides in the seven-participant field, each boasting five wins from six matches.

Historical context heavily flavors this matchup. Women’s handball joined the Asian Games program in 1990, and South Korea dominated early play by capturing the first five straight gold medals and six of the first seven. Yet, Japan handed South Korea a 29-19 defeat in the 2023 Asiad final.

Athletics Focus Shifts to High Jump Recovery

Beyond the team sports, individual drama highlights the South Korean delegation’s medal ambitions. High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok takes to the venue to chase his first Asiad title amid a physically demanding recovery timeline.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr

The two-time silver medalist missed approximately three months of action after suffering a foot injury during a May competition. Since returning in August, the jumper has not yet come close to matching his season-high mark of 2.30 meters, adding an element of high-stakes unpredictability to his campaign.

Asian Games Key Sunday Medal Showdowns (Sept. 27, 2026) Sport Event / Matchup Time (Local) Venue Baseball South Korea vs. Japan (Gold Medal Game) 6:30 p.m. Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Stadium Women’s Handball South Korea vs. Japan (Round-Robin Finale) 6:00 p.m. Entrio, Inazawa Athletics Men’s High Jump (Woo Sang-hyeok) Scheduled Session Main Stadium, Nagoya

As Sunday evening approaches in Aichi-Nagoya, South Korean athletes face a defining double-header against their fiercest regional rival. Whether on the baseball diamond or the indoor handball court, tactical discipline and mental toughness will dictate who leaves Japan with gold.