Lautaro Midón Wins Tennis Gold for Argentina at South American Games 2026

Argentina swept the men’s singles podium on clay at the 2026 South American Games in Santa Fe. Top seed Lautaro Midón claimed the gold medal by defeating compatriot Juan Manuel La Serna 6-3, 6-2, while Rosario native Luciano Ambrogi secured the bronze with a win over Venezuela’s John Echeverria.

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The All-Argentine Final at the Hipódromo de Rosario

The decisive clash at the Hipódromo Óvalo showcased two players who arrived at the final with spotless runs through the octarters, quarterfinals, and semifinals. But top-seeded Lautaro Midón quickly asserted his authority over third-seeded Juan Manuel La Serna. The opening set demanded 46 minutes of intense baseline rallies, falling 6-3 to the Corrientes native behind two service breaks and high efficiency on his first delivery. La Serna struggled to generate traction as a receiver, securing just 10 of 44 points played on Midón’s serve during the opener.

The second set proved even more decisive. Midón closed out the 6-2 victory in 38 minutes, using formidable second-serve solidity. La Serna failed to convert any of his break opportunities, managing only four points out of 20 on return. Overall, Midón tallied 64 total points to La Serna’s 48, converting four of eight break chances while punishing La Serna’s fragile 21% second-serve point win percentage.

Ambrogi Secures Bronze on Home Soil

Adding to the historic sweep for the delegation, Rosario native Luciano Ambrogi captured the bronze medal. Ambrogi won a tense battle against Venezuela's John Echeverría, prevailing 7-6, 6-3 in the third-place playoff. Echeverría had previously proven a tough out in the draw, but Ambrogi’s tactical discipline in the opening-set tiebreak and subsequent break efficiency in the second frame ensured the host nation locked out the entire men’s singles podium.

Men’s Singles Podiums & Key Match Statistics — Santa Fe 2026 Medal Athlete Final / Playoff Score Key Match Stat Gold Lautaro Midón (ARG) 6-3, 6-2 vs. Juan Manuel La Serna 4/8 break points converted Silver Juan Manuel La Serna (ARG) 2-6, 3-6 vs. Lautaro Midón 21% points won on 2nd serve Bronze Luciano Ambrogi (ARG) 7-6, 6-3 vs. John Echeverría (VEN) Straight-sets tiebreak win

Historical Significance for Argentine Tennis Development

The ODESUR 2026 tennis competition, hosted across the newly established clay facilities at the Hipódromo de Rosario between September 21 and 26, marks a watershed moment for regional sports infrastructure and talent visibility. By sweeping gold, silver, and bronze in the men’s singles draw—complemented by strong performances in the women’s bracket featuring Jazmín Ortenzi and Luciana Moyano—Argentina underscores the efficacy of its national developmental pathways on preferred surfaces.

Photo: canaltenis.com

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