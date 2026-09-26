Malaysian Man Visits Late Wife’s Grave Every Day for Nine Years in True Love Story

For nearly ten years, 65-year-old retired crane operator Loo Khai Oon has visited his late wife Lim Oon Bin’s grave every single morning in Penang, Malaysia. Rain or shine, the daily pilgrimage spans a 15-kilometre journey to the United Hokkien Cemeteries in Paya Terubong to honour a deeply personal promise.

A Promise Forged Through Illness and Loss

Life for Loo and his wife moved forward normally until 2015. That year, Lim began coughing incessantly without finding relief. Sensing that something was seriously wrong, Loo urged her to see a doctor. Medical professionals later diagnosed her with leukemia.

Caring for his ailing partner proved intensely painful. Loo recalled crying every day while nursing her, completely overwhelmed by the sight of her suffering. In a demonstration of steady comfort, his wife assured him that she would never leave his side.

That profound moment prompted Loo to make a lifelong vow. He promised himself that if she passed away, he would visit her grave every morning until he physically could not do so anymore. Just two months after the diagnosis, Lim succumbed to the illness, ending their 27-year marriage.

“She’s always been so understanding,” Loo reminisced in a widely shared video originally published by Malaysian human-interest page @storiemy_. “If I’m in difficulty, she would help me.”

Carrying Out the Daily Pilgrimage

Nearly a decade later, Loo’s routine remains unbroken. Regardless of whether the morning brings bright sunshine or heavy downpours—during which he waits for the weather to clear before setting out—the retired crane operator makes the 15-kilometre trip from his home.

As part of his daily ritual, Loo brings along Lim’s favourite breakfast and coffee to her resting place. Before leaving, he offers a gentle parting gesture by kissing her photograph mounted at the site. Beyond physical tributes, Loo also keeps her close through permanent ink, having tattooed a portrait of Lim directly onto his chest.

“So, she will follow me wherever I go,” Loo said, growing emotional and clutching a tissue during an interview.

Key Details of Loo Khai Oon’s Daily Tribute Detail Fact Protagonist Loo Khai Oon (65-year-old retired crane operator) Late Wife Lim Oon Bin Duration of Marriage 27 years Location of Grave United Hokkien Cemeteries, Paya Terubong, Penang, Malaysia Distance Travelled Daily Approximately 15 kilometres Timeline of Visits Daily visits for nearly nine years, beginning shortly after her passing in 2015

A Warning and a Continuing Devotion

Loo’s story, which gained widespread attention through local media coverage including features by The Star and social media video documentation, resonates deeply with observers who view the enduring routine as an expression of true love.

Reflecting on his experience, Loo offered straightforward advice to other elderly couples, urging them to cherish their time together. “Time don’t wait for people. If he or she passes away, then you will regret,” he noted.

Despite the passage of years and the emotional toll of his loss, Loo remains resolute in maintaining his morning commitment to the partner he shared nearly three decades with.

“I will never miss serving my wife, and I will do it in the coming days,” Loo declared. “Do until I cannot come.”