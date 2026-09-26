New Music Friday: Taylor Swift, U2, VMAs & Top New Releases

As New Music Friday arrives on September 25, 2026, the global pop landscape is dominated by Taylor Swift dropping The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore—featuring four new tracks and the cinematic "Patient Zero" music video—alongside landmark album announcements from U2 and a star-studded slate of upcoming Fall tour kickoffs.

The Bottom Line Taylor Swift’s Encore: The 14-time Grammy winner expands her era with four new tracks, anchored by the self-directed "Patient Zero" visual starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.

The 14-time Grammy winner expands her era with four new tracks, anchored by the self-directed "Patient Zero" visual starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson. U2’s Nine-Year Return: The band announces Carnaval De Luz for November 13, featuring a poignant final recorded vocal from the late Dolly Parton.

The band announces Carnaval De Luz for November 13, featuring a poignant final recorded vocal from the late Dolly Parton. Fall Tour Ecosystem: Major live announcements surge, including Hilary Duff extending her "lucky me tour" and Victoria Monét revealing her 27-city North American run.

Taylor Swift Leads New Music Friday With The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore

The music industry’s autumn release calendar centers firmly around Taylor Swift, who commands 101.1 million Spotify listeners as she unleashes The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. Arriving alongside a massive weekend of releases, the project introduces four brand-new songs to her discography.

Swift is slated to receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors during the 2026 VMAs hosted by Snoop Dogg on September 27. The ceremony will also host the world premiere of her self-directed music video for "Patient Zero," a high-profile clip starring actors Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.

U2 Announces Carnaval De Luz Featuring Dolly Parton’s Final Vocal

Breaking a nearly decade-long studio silence, U2 has officially confirmed their upcoming studio album, Carnaval De Luz, set for release on November 13. The 12-track project explores deep themes of spirituality, friendship, freedom, and endurance against encroaching darkness, led by the newly released single "Silencio."

The album carries immense emotional weight in its closing track: a tender country duet between Bono and the late Dolly Parton. Co-written by U2, Parton, and Johnny McDaid, the song details broken family ties and marks Parton’s final recorded vocal performance before her passing.

Global Tour Extensions and Fall Live Music Dominance

Live music infrastructure continues its aggressive fourth-quarter run, led by pop and R&B heavyweights staking claims on stadiums and arenas worldwide. Hilary Duff took the stage at The GRAMMY Museum’s Ray Charles Rooftop this week for an intimate Q&A and stripped-back performance alongside her album collaborators, performing tracks like "Future Tripping" and "Come Clean" with her husband, Matthew Koma.

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Capitalizing on her return to pop, Duff extended her world tour, adding 32 new dates across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. starting May 7 in Madrid. Simultaneously, R&B icons Usher and Chris Brown are commanding SoFi Stadium this weekend for sold-out nights on their co-headlining tour.

The Fall 2026 Release Schedule

Beyond the headline-grabbing Swift and U2 drops, Friday’s streaming charts reflect a diverse array of high-profile collaborations and long-awaited album rollouts. The streaming ecosystem sees fresh catalog expansion from pop, rock, and hip-hop acts vying for fourth-quarter playlist dominance.

Taylor Swift “Patient Zero” Music Video Teaser: All the Easter Eggs | E! News

Notable New Music Friday Releases (September 25, 2026) Artist / Collaboration Release Title Format Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore Album / Single ("Patient Zero") U2 Carnaval De Luz / "Silencio" Album Lead / Single Madonna & Charli xcx "Danceteria Afterhours" Single Kenny Chesney "Silver Sands Marina" Single Cara Delevingne "Not Normal" Single Magnus Ferrell "Groove Therapy" Single

As the weekend leads directly into the 2026 MTV Video Awards—featuring opening performances by Madonna, tribute sets honoring George Michael and Dolly Parton, and a massive holiday festival lineup announcement from iHeartRadio for December’s Jingle Ball tour—the autumn cultural calendar is officially locked into high gear.

What are you spinning first from this massive New Music Friday drop? Let us know your favorite track in the comments below.