US Renewables and Nuclear Hit 45% of Electricity Generation as Grid Shifts

Solar energy growth in the United States has slowed considerably in the first seven months of 2026, marking a notable deceleration from the sector’s previous explosive expansion despite continuing to generate massive amounts of zero-emission power across the national grid.

The 2026 Slowdown: Numbers Behind the Shift

Growth in the US solar sector has cooled off compared to previous years. Across the first seven months of 2026, solar generation increased by 48 terawatt-hours year-on-year. That represents a 22 percent growth rate. While strong by traditional industrial standards, it marks a significant drop from the 30-plus percent annual growth trajectory seen recently.

Federal government policies hostile to renewables and the systematic removal of incentive schemes have coincided with this cooling period. Yet, this deceleration unfolds even as solar remains the cheapest way to meet climbing electricity demands nationwide.

Renewables Still Outpace Demand Growth

Despite the slower growth rate, renewables continue to absorb the entirety of increased electricity demand on the grid. Grid demand rose by 51 terawatt-hours over the tracked period. Meanwhile, wind and solar combined contributed 55 terawatt-hours of new generation, proving the broader clean energy transition functions effectively under load.

Wind and solar account for 21 percent of total US electricity demand during the first seven months of 2026. Solar alone has generated 72 percent as much electricity as coal, aided further by a 10 percent decline in coal-fired generation.

Where the US Grid Stands on Non-Carbon Power

Non-carbon-emitting sources now account for 45 percent of US electricity generation. That figure combines wind, solar, and hydroelectric power—which bring renewables to 27 percent of total demand—alongside nuclear power generation. For comparison, the European Union generates about 30 percent of its electricity using wind and solar, while reaching 65 percent emissions-free generation overall, or 71 percent if counting bioenergy.

The Energy Information Agency (EIA) tracks infrastructure expected to hook up to the grid over coming months, illuminating upcoming shifts in US generation capacity:

Photo: talkfuse.com

Offshore Wind: Two large offshore wind projects are nearing completion off the East Coast, including a 2.6 GW installation off Virginia. With the Trump administration paying off developers to halt similar builds, these are slated to be the last of their kind until the 2030s.

Two large offshore wind projects are nearing completion off the East Coast, including a 2.6 GW installation off Virginia. With the Trump administration paying off developers to halt similar builds, these are slated to be the last of their kind until the 2030s. Onshore Wind and Solar: Onshore wind development pushes forward across the Midwest and Plains regions. Solar development is expanding heavily into those areas and the South, including major facilities in Michigan and Wisconsin—locations where the economics would not have worked out just a few years ago.

Onshore wind development pushes forward across the Midwest and Plains regions. Solar development is expanding heavily into those areas and the South, including major facilities in Michigan and Wisconsin—locations where the economics would not have worked out just a few years ago. Grid-Scale Storage: Battery installations are spreading beyond traditional hotbeds in California and Texas. Arizona and Colorado are deploying multiple grid battery systems, new Michigan solar arrays are paired with storage, and a large installation is slated to come online in Georgia.

Battery installations are spreading beyond traditional hotbeds in California and Texas. Arizona and Colorado are deploying multiple grid battery systems, new Michigan solar arrays are paired with storage, and a large installation is slated to come online in Georgia. Natural Gas and Coal: A smattering of new natural gas plants is arriving in the Midwest and Texas. Conversely, no new nuclear or coal plants will be completed. It has now been 13 years since the last new coal plant came online in the United States.

The 30-Second Verdict

Solar’s growth rate in the US has undeniably dipped to 22 percent year-on-year amid shifting political headwinds. Even so, clean energy additions are outpacing rising demand, coal continues its structural decline, and grid-scale battery storage is quietly rewriting infrastructure maps from the Midwest to the Mountain West.