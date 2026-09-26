US forces destroy Ecuadorian fishing boats in counter-narcotics campaign

US strikes on Ecuadorian fishing boats in the eastern Pacific have sparked urgent humanitarian concerns and renewed scrutiny over military tactics, even as the administration of US President Donald Trump and Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa press forward with an aggressive counter-narcotics campaign.

The Raid on the Don Rufo and the Humanitarian Aftermath

While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was being decorated in Quito on 9 September by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa for helping promote regional peace, 10 Ecuadorian fishers whose boat had been destroyed by US forces were left adrift in the eastern Pacific. The incident began on 8 September, a day before Rubio’s arrival, when a US patrol vessel intercepted the fishing boat Don Rufo in international waters near Ecuador.

According to Calderón, US personnel brought two large bombs aboard the vessel, detained the crew on the US ship, handcuffed and blindfolded them, and blew the Don Rufo to pieces. While Calderón and five other crew members were handed over to local authorities, another 10 crew members were fishing farther out to sea in a smaller boat not equipped for a return journey to shore. The Ecuadorian navy rescued those 10 crew members on 10 September, after air-maritime search and reconnaissance operations, while Rubio was in Peru preparing to return to the United States.

Intelligence Claims Countered by Fisher Disputals

The US Southern Command posted an edited 14-second video of the operation, stating that intelligence confirmed the vessel was operating as a floating refueling station for speedboats carrying illicit drugs. The fishers have strongly denied these allegations. This encounter marked one of eight operations involving Ecuadorian boats in a span of just over two weeks, with the latest recorded on 16 September.

Rather than unilateral US attacks, this new wave of operations has the open support of Ecuador’s far-right president, who characterizes them as joint operations.

Ecuador as a Laboratory for a New Military Phase

Photo: aol.com

Although Ecuador does not produce cocaine like neighboring Colombia and Peru, the country has transformed over the past decade into a major trafficking hub due to its Pacific coastline access. President Noboa has responded with a controversial iron-fist approach to domestic gangs, repeatedly issuing states of emergency and expanding the role of the armed forces.

Despite these security measures, the crackdown has faced fierce criticism for eroding human rights. Critics point to high-profile abuses, including the case of the “Guayaquil Four,” involving the forced disappearance of four Afro-Ecuadorian boys aged 11 to 15 last year, all of whom were later found dead with charred and dismembered bodies.

Pushback, Immunity, and the Pursuit of Lethal Optics

Despite voter pushback, Noboa signed an agreement with the White House authorizing joint operations and granting US military personnel involved in counter-narcotics missions immunity from criminal prosecution. These operations have since expanded onto land, with US troops participating in raids last Thursday.

As the Trump administration continues to pressure Latin American leaders to join its anti-drug cartel coalition, dubbed the Shield of the Americas—which now includes Peru and Colombia—the human and diplomatic fallout from these high-seas operations continues to mount. How will these evolving joint tactics reshape regional sovereignty and maritime safety in the Pacific? Share your thoughts in the comments below.