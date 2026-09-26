Daily Lotto Results: Winning Numbers for 26 September 2026

The Daily Lotto jackpot for Saturday, 26 September 2026, reaches an estimated R520 000, with the winning numbers—10, 15, 18, 19, and 23—drawn shortly after the cut-off time. Operated by Sizekhaya since they took over as National Lottery operators on 1 June 2026, the game requires players to match five numbers from a pool of 36 to secure a share of the prize pool.

The Bottom Line The Jackpot: An estimated R520 000 is on the line for tonight’s draw, with the prize money guaranteed to be given away even if no player matches all five numbers.

An estimated R520 000 is on the line for tonight’s draw, with the prize money guaranteed to be given away even if no player matches all five numbers. Winning Numbers: The official sequence drawn on 26 September 2026 consists of 10, 15, 18, 19, and 23.

The official sequence drawn on 26 September 2026 consists of 10, 15, 18, 19, and 23. Claim Integrity: Unsigned tickets can be claimed by anyone who presents them, making signature and contact details on the reverse mandatory for asset protection.

Understanding the Daily Lotto Mechanics and Entry Parameters

For participants entering the system, tickets remain priced at R3 per board, with a maximum spend cap of R150 per transaction. Players can select up to 10 consecutive draws in advance. In-store betslips require manual marking or a Quick Pick selection, while digital participants utilize registered lottery accounts to fund and confirm entries across multiple boards.

Ticket sales close strictly at 20:40 on draw days, aligning with the daily schedule running from Monday through Sunday. Authorized retailers, official digital portals, the National Lottery Mobile App, and major participating banking institutions including FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank facilitate purchases alongside the USSD string 1207529#.

Prize Distribution and Winner Support Framework

Unlike traditional rolling lotteries, the Daily Lotto prize structure guarantees that the jackpot pool is distributed even if the primary combination remains unmatched. Winners securing R50 000 and above unlock auxiliary benefits provided through the operator framework. These include complimentary trauma counseling from professional psychologists and professional financial guidance from accredited advisors, alongside tax-free payouts deposited directly into recipient accounts.

Daily Lotto Operational Parameters Parameter Specification Number Pool 1 to 36 (Select 5) Cost Per Board R3 Maximum Spend (In-Store) R150 Draw Frequency Daily (Monday to Sunday) Sales Close Time 20:40 SA Time

Verification Protocols and Safeguarding Winnings

Participants must verify their entries directly against records published on the official National Lottery website. While media outlets and result aggregators publish numbers within minutes of the draw, official validation remains the sole benchmark for claims.

Photo: thesouthafrican.com

Security protocols require players to write their personal details on the reverse of physical tickets immediately upon purchase. Because the bearer format treats possession as ownership, an unsigned lost ticket leaves the original purchaser with no legal recourse for recovery.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.