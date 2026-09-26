Darren Till beats Yoel Romero via unanimous decision at BKFC 94

Darren Till secured a unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero at BKFC 94, held at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on September 26. The 49-46, 49-46, 49-46 scorecards across the judges’ panels handed Till his second bare-knuckle boxing win, showcasing a tactical five-round battle broadcast live on DAZN.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Inside the AO Arena: Tactical Breakdown of Till vs. Romero

The catchweight main event at BKFC 94 brought together two fighters with contrasting stylistic approaches. Right from the opening bell at the Manchester venue, Till utilized his physical stature to look like the larger man inside the squared pit. Romero, maintaining a low crouch, hunted for openings to deploy his explosive power-punches. While Till launched an early straight left that missed its mark, the opening frame largely belonged to Romero as the fighters briefly locked up against the ropes before referee separation.

The tape tells a different story as the bout progressed into the middle rounds. Till adjusted his range, snapping out a clean left-right combination that tagged Romero cleanly in the second stanza. But combat sports are rarely linear. Just as Till appeared to be establishing a rhythm, Romero exploded forward in Round 3, digging heavy hooks to the body. As the third round expired, a wild flurry culminated in Romero clipping Till with a left hand that dropped Till to a knee just as the bell sounded.

Championship Rounds and the Battle of Attrition

Entering the championship frames, the visual toll of the fight was clear. Till opened the fourth round sporting a significant cut bleeding directly beneath his right eye. Romero capitalized on the inside clinch, landing punches and pressing the action. However, championship mettle requires sustained output, and Till recognized the shifting momentum heading into the fifth and final round.

Photo: mmafighting.com

Knowing a finish might be necessary to secure the verdict, Till came out aggressively in the fifth. He repeatedly initiated the clinch, stifling Romero’s explosive entries even if it lacked devastating impact. A frantic exchange of wild overhand lefts closed out the final seconds of the bout before the judges’ scorecards confirmed the 49-46 sweep for Till, advancing his bare-knuckle record to 2-0.

Fighter Record (BKFC) Method Judges’ Scores Darren Till 2-0 Unanimous Decision 49-46, 49-46, 49-46 Yoel Romero 1-2 Loss –

The Macro Outlook for BKFC’s Crossover Strategy

Matching established names like Till (2-0) against veterans like Romero (1-2) bridges the gap between traditional mixed martial arts fanbases and the raw, minimalist mechanics of the pit.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.