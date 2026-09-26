ASI Tech Expands into AI Services and Humanoid Robotics Development

ASI TECH INC., a Los Angeles-based technology services provider operating under Alexander’s Global Group Inc., announced a major operational expansion on September 26, 2026. The company is formally establishing a dedicated enterprise AI services line alongside ASI TECH LABS, a specialized robotics research and development initiative focused on advanced automation and humanoid robotics.

Los Angeles Tech Provider Launches Dedicated AI and Robotics Divisions

Enterprise Infrastructure and Software Integration

According to the company’s announcements, the portfolio now encompasses generative AI, AI agents and automated workflows, enterprise AI platforms, computer vision, voice AI and machine learning infrastructure.

“Our clients increasingly want software that can automate complex tasks,” said Alexander Prince, Founder and CEO of ASI TECH INC., framing the expansion as a natural progression from the firm’s existing custom software and cloud infrastructure services.

Operating with a workforce of approximately 400 employees across international markets, the firm intends to weave these machine learning models directly into existing digital transformation frameworks. This commercial push includes support from GeekOnSites (GOS), the consumer and business technology support platform operated under the corporate umbrella.

Hardware Engineering and Humanoid Ambitions

Beyond software-layer machine learning, the newly formed ASI TECH LABS initiative establishes a dedicated research pipeline. The roadmap targets core engineering challenges in modern automation, including machine perception, motion planning and control, and human-robot interaction.

While near-term deliverables point toward industrial and service robotics deployments, the longer-term engineering trajectory explicitly targets humanoid robot technologies.

Global Compliance and Legal Oversight

Rizwan Fouzder, Legal Head for ASI TECH INC. and A&R Crown Legal Inc., addressed these operational constraints during the rollout.

Photo: finanznachrichten.de

“AI and robotics are subject to evolving rules on data privacy, safety and accountability in every market we serve,” said Rizwan Fouzder. “Our role is to make sure these new services are developed and delivered in line with the regulations that apply to our clients.”