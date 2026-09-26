Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Review

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve features a campaign consisting of thirty missions spanning twenty hours of combat against the Republic of Sotoa, combining arcade dogfighting with an online multiplayer suite that includes co-op PvE and PvPvE modes.

Republic of Sotoa Invades the Federation of Central Usea

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve takes place roughly ten years after the events of Ace Combat 7, beginning when the Republic of Sotoa launches a blitzkrieg invasion of the Federation of Central Usea using orbital missile strikes known as Tonitrus Spears. The FCU capital of Theve falls quickly to the assault. Left with few options, the remaining military forces mount a defense from the deck of the Endurance, an aging aircraft carrier that operates as the mobile base of operations for the player’s squadron.

Photo: ign.com

Players assume the role of a nameless fighter pilot fished out of the ocean by a rescue helicopter from the Endurance. The pilot is assigned to fly second seat to Jan “Rex” Cope, known across Usea as the legendary Wings of Theve. However, the game reveals that Cope’s stellar kill count is entirely a myth fabricated to give citizens hope. When Cope’s luck runs out against Sotoan ace Shadow 22, the player inherits the callsign and must become the living legend.

Joker Flight and the Human Cost of Conflict

The narrative centers around Joker Flight, featuring a roster of distinct characters who ground the high-altitude dogfights in personal stakes. Baxter, who carries the callsign “Professor,” serves as a former teacher turned pilot and mentor to the squad. Tasha acts as the youngest member, a generationally talented civilian stunt pilot forced into service who refuses to shoot down enemy pilots. Coster, known by the callsign “Noise,” flies wing while blasting rock and music over communication channels.

The game explores complex themes including propaganda, nationalism, the influence of corporations on world events, and the heavy toll of war. Local regions once lush with nomadic shepherds are reduced to dust and debris during the conflict, ensuring the emotional weight of the war is felt by the player. Project Aces designed the story to evoke genuine emotion, allowing minor choices made throughout the campaign to return later as small acknowledgments.

Flight Mechanics and Hardware Optimization

The campaign consists of thirty fully replayable missions that feed into an extensive Aircraft Tree for unlocking parts and vehicles using earned credits. Players can choose between Standard controls, which resemble typical third-person and first-person movement, and Expert controls, which mirror the roll-based movement of the PlayStation 2 era. On PC, the game features native DualSense support, giving players tactile feedback through triggers that simulate wind resistance and hull vibrations during tight banking turns.

Photo: thegamer.com

The visual design utilizes new volumetric cloud technology to create a dynamic airspace where missions pit players against carrier drones, megatanks, and rival aces. Ultrafast camera controls on ultrawide monitors enhance situational awareness during dogfights, making it easier to spot enemy aircraft across expansive operational zones.

Multiplayer Infrastructure and Expansion

Unlike the single-player campaign, which moves swiftly from mission to mission via cutscenes without a free-roaming hub, the online multiplayer mode features an explorable social space. Alongside standard deathmatches, the multiplayer suite introduces co-op PvE and PvPvE modes, including Emergency Sortie, where multiple players collaborate to destroy a massive enemy target. Successful matches reward experience and coupons for supply drops containing cosmetic items and emblems.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Review So Far – Full Campaign Review

Matchmaking during the review period proved occasionally restrictive, as launching a search begins the procedure automatically without displaying clear wait times or active player counts. Players cannot access avatar customization, aircraft preset updates, or challenges once matchmaking has initiated, requiring pilots to wait idly until a match is found.