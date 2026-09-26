Brody Jenner and wife Tia Blanco welcome second baby after intense labor

Brody Jenner and wife Tia Blanco welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Dolly Jane Jenner, on September 21, 2026. The newly expanded family of four includes 3-year-old older sister Honey, marking a joyous milestone for the couple following an unmedicated delivery.

Dolly Jane Jenner Arrives on International World Peace Day

Brody Jenner and his pro surfer wife announced the arrival of their second daughter via Instagram on September 26, 2026. The newborn arrived on September 21, corresponding with International World Peace Day. Sharing the news with followers, the proud father posted several photos of the newborn alongside family moments.

The delivery proved demanding yet swift. The couple noted that the baby’s mother navigated an intense but quick unmedicated labor and confirmed that both mother and infant are in perfect health.

Family Reflections and Growing From Three to Four

For the household, expanding past a trio brings profound emotion. The reality television alum expressed deep admiration for his partner’s strength during the birth and the postpartum transition.

Tia, I’m so proud of you. Watching you become a mom all over again reminded me just how amazing you are. Our family is everything to me, and seeing it grow from 3 to 4 is a feeling I’ll never forget. Brody Jenner, via Yahoo

Reflecting on his role as a father, Jenner added a celebratory note to the announcement proclaiming himself Officially a girl dad to 2 . Their older daughter, Honey, was born in July 2023. The couple later formalized their relationship by marrying in Malibu, California, in July 2025.

Linda Thompson Celebrates Another Granddaughter

Grandmother Linda Thompson quickly joined the chorus of well-wishes, sharing her enthusiasm on social media shortly after the birth announcement went live. Thompson highlighted the infant’s birth date and praised her daughter-in-law’s resilience throughout the pregnancy.

Photo: Us Weekly

It goes without saying how absolutely thrilled I am with another baby girl to love! But I’m going to say it anyway! You and Tia are the most amazing parents… Everything a mama and dada should be! I’m already so in love with baby Dolly and have been chomping at the bit to show her off! Thanks for the green light!… Linda Thompson, via Yahoo

Thompson also observed that Honey is already adapting to her new role, noting that the toddler acts so loving and protective of her little sibling .

A Timeline of Pregnancy and Surfing Through Trimesters

The journey to baby No. 2 began publicly in March, when the couple announced the pregnancy via a joint Instagram post featuring Honey kissing her mother’s baby bump. Throughout the pregnancy, Blanco maintained an active lifestyle.

Photo: Pagesix

Just as she did during her first pregnancy with Honey, the professional athlete continued catching waves well into her third trimester. In July, she posted about sneaking in surfing sessions while eight months pregnant, expressing gratitude for being able to move her body in the ocean.