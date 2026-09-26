Waning Moon to Pass Near Pleiades Star Cluster on September 30

Stargazers face a scheduling puzzle as a bright waning Moon crosses paths with the Pleiades star cluster, offering different viewing windows and challenges across Europe depending on local moonrise times and sky conditions.

Timing the Lunar Pass Over the Pleiades

The Pleiades cluster, widely known as M45, ranks among the brightest and most recognizable open star clusters on the night sky. Its shimmering, nebulous patch serves as a fixture of autumn and winter astronomy, remaining easily identifiable to the unaided eye under proper conditions. The timing of this close conjunction depends heavily on geography. While observers further east witness the Moon passing directly through the center of the cluster, viewers in Hungary observe the event shortly after moonrise, watching the outer stars emerge from behind the lunar limb through optical aids.

The exact geometry shifts throughout the night of September 30. The waning Moon rises on the eastern horizon at 8 p.m., glowing at an 80 percent illumination level with the Pleiades positioned immediately to its right. By 9 p.m., the pair climbs roughly 9 degrees above the horizon. Binoculars reveal the dimmer stars sitting 2 to 3 moon-diameters to the right of the blazing lunar disk.

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Observing Methods and Equipment Recommendations

Over the course of the evening, the two celestial bodies gradually drift apart while climbing higher into the sky. Midnight places the pair nearly 40 degrees high in the eastern dome, separating the star cluster by more than 2 degrees to the right and above the Moon. This increased separation allows the cluster’s starlight to pierce the glare, making it increasingly visible to the naked eye under clear skies.

Telescopic observers tracking the event catch stellar occultations as individual stars emerge from behind the dark limb of the Moon, though these moments require larger instruments and an unobstructed eastern horizon. For those seeking guided views, the Svábhegyi Csillagvizsgáló scheduled an astronomical program for interested visitors on the evening of September 30. Regional observatories and science parks across the country also organized special public programs for the surrounding weekend to encourage stargazers to explore planetary and stellar phenomena.

Weather Variables and Future Astronomical Alignments

Unpredictable cloud cover poses the primary hurdle for backyard astronomers hoping to catch the alignment. Atmospheric moisture and drifting clouds threaten to obscure the target hours, forcing observers to check the skies repeatedly throughout the night to catch breaks in the weather.

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While similar close pairings between the Moon and the Pleiades recur in October and December, those dates feature larger lunar phases that make observation considerably more difficult. Truly favorable and aesthetically striking conjunctions return to the calendar in February and March, leaving September’s event as one of the season’s premier binocular targets for night-sky enthusiasts willing to brave the glare.