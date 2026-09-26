Ja Morant called physically unfit by NBA scout before Blazers camp

Ja Morant faces intense scrutiny ahead of Portland Trail Blazers training camp following a brutal assessment from an anonymous NBA scout calling the 27-year-old guard “physically unfit” and raising serious tactical concerns about his backcourt pairing alongside Damian Lillard.

Fantasy & Market Impact Availability Discount: Having failed to appear in more than 67 games since his 2019-20 rookie campaign, Morant’s season-long prop bets carry an inherent durability discount.

The Scout’s Verdict and the Tactical Fit Problem

As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare to open training camp, the front office’s offseason acquisition of Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies is drawing fierce analytical debate. An anonymous NBA scout did not mince words when evaluating the former All-Star’s current trajectory for Blake Silverman of Sports Illustrated.

“He’s got a bad knee, doesn’t really work on his physical fitness, I doubt that he’s all of a sudden become an elite-level shooter, and he’s small,” the scout stated. “So you have that, you’ve got a bad defender who’s a small guard who can’t shoot, who physically is unfit, paired next to a small guard who’s a bad defender and who can shoot [in Lillard]. So probably going to be tough.”

The tape from Morant’s recent campaigns underscores these durability concerns. After appearing in just nine games during the 2023-24 season—hampered in part by a 25-game suspension—he played 50 games in 2024-25 before slipping to 20 appearances last season. Yet, the scout conceded one potential positive for Portland’s rotation: “We will probably see a more available Ja. He might play in games.”

Contrasting Perspectives on the Lillard-Morant Backcourt

While the anonymous scout’s assessment paints a bleak picture for Portland’s defensive rating and floor balance, former NBA head coach PJ Carlesimo offered a sharply contrasting view on the backcourt partnership when speaking to Kyle Odegard of NEXTPredict.

Carlesimo expressed complete confidence in Damian Lillard’s basketball intelligence to make the tandem click. “I don’t think there’s any question,” Carlesimo said. “Not that Ja is not capable of adjusting, but Dame is such a smart player. Dame will figure it out. Dame will do whatever it takes for the two of them to excel. And Dame will go out of his way to make sure Ja gets back to being Ja.”

Carlesimo emphasized Lillard’s team-first mentality. “Dame’s game is so good and he’s so smart. He will do whatever he needs to still be Dame, and yet at the same time, there’s no bad ego there with Dame. He will make sure things work out for Ja.”

Ja Morant Recent Season Availability and Production Benchmarks Season Team Games Played Key Context 2019-20 Memphis Grizzlies 67 Career-high games played (Rookie season) 2022-23 Memphis Grizzlies — All-Star campaign (26.2 PPG, 8.1 APG, 5.9 RPG) 2023-24 Memphis Grizzlies 9 Limited by injury and 25-game suspension 2024-25 Memphis Grizzlies 50 Partial recovery of regular-season workload Last Season Memphis Grizzlies 20 Pronounced dip in total appearances

Chasing Past Brilliance

Carlesimo also reflected on the heights Morant reached earlier in his career, when national discussions centered on his status as a potential face of the league. “Some people forget, face of the league is what people were saying at that point,” Carlesimo noted. “Not a good player, a spectacular player. You loved to watch him play. I just hope he gets back to what he was, or even close, and plays the way Ja Morant can play.”

During his last full All-Star run in 2022-23, Morant posted elite numbers with 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

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